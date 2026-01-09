Adam Novotny & Alessandro Di Iorio Named Captains For 2026 OHL Top Prospects Game

Next week, the top NHL draft-eligible prospects from the OHL’s Eastern and Western Conferences will face off against each other in Peterborough in the second annual Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game. The rosters for the event can be found here.

On Thursday, the OHL announced the leadership group for both teams.

Wearing the “C” for Team East will be Peterborough Petes’ Adam Novotny, who is fresh off a silver medal at the World Junior Championship with Czechia. Brantford’s Caleb Malhotra, Niagara’s Ryan Roobroeck, and Oshawa’s Brooks Rogowski were named assistant captains.

Team West will have Sarnia Sting’s captain, Alessandro Di Iorio, wear the “C.” Iorio was named Sarnia’s new captain back on Dec. 12, after the team had traded away their former captain, Lukas Fischer, to the Soo Greyhounds.

The assistant captains for the West are Windsor’s Ethan Belchetz, Sault Ste. Marie’s Chase Reid, and Owen Sound’s Pierce Mbuyi.

Make sure you bookmark THN's OHL site for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, be sure to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum.

Latest OHL News:

Bode Stewart Returns to Saginaw: Spirit Add Veteran Workhorse In Trade With Barrie Colts

Saginaw reacquires versatile forward Bode Stewart, bringing a veteran presence and familiar face back to where his OHL career began.

Oshawa Generals Secure Overage Forward Matthew Wang In Deadline Deal With Flint

Generals fortify offense, acquiring Wang in a deadline deal. He aims to boost Oshawa's struggling scoring as he finishes his OHL career.

San Jose Sharks’ Historic Pick Haoxi Wang Traded To IceDogs For Artem Frolov & Picks

Historic Chinese-born NHL draft pick Haoxi Wang lands with the Niagara IceDogs, boosting Niagara's blueline for the playoffs.