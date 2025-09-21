Recap: High-Flying Phoenix Take Down Tigres After Big Third Period

The 2025-26 QMJHL regular season's first Saturday night of hockey has concluded, with six games on tap across the league.

Zoomed In: Victoriaville (4) - Sherbrooke (6)

The young Sherbrooke Phoenix are off to a strong start to the season, going 2-0 on opening weekend.

Saturday's contest saw them fend off the Victoriaville Tigres in a back and forth affair that ended 6-4 to the home side. A wild first period saw the Phoenix go up 2-0 early before the Tigres stormed back with three goals, taking a 3-2 lead to the dressing room. The teams traded blows in the second frame, leaving Victoriaville with a one-goal lead heading into the third.

Then, it was Sherbrooke's third line of Felix Oullet (2+1) alongside 2026 draft eligibles Samuel Rochon (2+0) and Martins Klaucans (0+1) that drove the bus and led the comeback, culminating with two late goals from Ouellet, including the game winner.

For the visitors, captain Simon-Pier Brunet put up three assists, while 16-year-old Loik Gariepy (1+1) continued his hot start to the season after being drafted 19th overall by the Tigres over the summer.

Other scores

Blainville-Boisbriand (7) - Val D'or (0)

Gatineau (2) - Rouyn-Noranda (3)

Baie-Comeau (2) - Rimouski (3)

Charlottetown (4) - Halifax (5) (SO)

Cape Breton (6) - Saint John (3)

Player of the night:

Matt Gosselin (Blainville-Boisbriand) - 5 goals, 2 assists

Tonight's Games

Chicoutimi at Quebec - 3:00 PM EDT

Drummondville at Shawinigan - 4:00 PM EDT

