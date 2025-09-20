Recap: Reigning Champ Wildcats Concede Two Game Series To Debuting Regiment To Start Season

The second day of the QMJHL regular season took place lsat night, with the season's first full schedule of games.

Zoomed In: Newfoundland (5) - Moncton (4) (OT)

While the last game recap featured the Wildcats and the Regiment, this affair was filled with just too much drama to not highlight.

The Wildcats, fresh off of a QMJHL championship, were upset by the Newfoundland Regiment in the season opener Thursday, with expectations for the rematch being that the big bat Wildcats would finally come out to play. Well, they put up a more valiant effort, but lacked in the poise you'd expect from a team that made it that far just last season, blowing their would-be decisive 4-3 lead with less than a minute in the third.

Three Wildcats immediately jumped off the page, 2026 NHL entry draft defenseman prospect Tommy Bleyl (1+1), overager Alex Mercier (2+0) and rookie Niko Tournas (1+1).

As for the Regiment, Louis-Francois Belanger was their main man, scoring the game winner after notching two assists before hand. Tyson Goguen also continued his goalscoring tear from the night before, adding two more.

Other scores

Halifax (1) - Charlottetown (4)

Cape Breton (2) - Saint John (3)

Baie-Comeau (3) - Rimouski (5)

Blainville-Boisbriand (6) - Rouyn-Noranda (5) (OT)

Victoriaville (5) - Shawinigan (4) (SO)

Chicoutimi (3) - Drummondville (5)

Gatineau (4) - Val-d'Or (3)

Quebec (1) - Sherbrooke (2)

Player of the night:

Liam Lefebvre (Rimouski) - 2 goals, 1 assist

Tonight's games

Blainville-Boisbriand at Val-d'Or - 4:00 PM EDT

Victoriaville at Sherbrooke - 4:00 PM EDT

Baie-Comeau at Rimouski - 4:00 PM EDT

Gatineau at Rouyn-Noranda - 4:00 PM EDT

Charlottetown at Halifax - 6:00 PM EDT

Cape Breton at Saint John - 6:00 PM EDT

Related

Last night's recap | Power rankings

Never want to miss out on any QMJHL news? Make sure to book mark THN's QMJHL site.

Also follow @jakewtitus and @roryyarthur on X/Twitter for more updates.

Read more

Regiment Broadcaster Learns His Mom Wins 50/50 Jackpot

'This One Is A Little Bit Special': Regiment President Stanford Talks About Newfoundland Embracing New QMJHL Team Ahead Of Home Opener

Cape Breton Signs Blueliner Brauti From OHL

Armada Release 15th Anniversary Jerseys

QMJHL Hall Of Fame Inducts 5 New Members