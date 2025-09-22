Recap: Rookie Gagne Steals Win For Saguenéens With 37 Save Performance

The 2025-26 QMJHL regular season's first Sunday night of hockey has concluded, with six games on tap across the league.

Zoomed In: Chicoutimi (4) - Quebec (3)

The Chicoutimi Saguenéens and the Quebec Remparts, two teams poised to be among the top teams this season, battled last night.

The Remparts, for most of the game, looked like the better team and eventually outshot the Sags 40-25. 'Les Remps' opened up the game with two goals from Eliott Simard and Etienne Desjardins and finished the first with 19 shots to Chicoutimi's three. The following period the Sags were able to battle back, scoring two thanks to Emile Ricard and Emile Guite (Anaheim Ducks), however a late goal by Remparts blueliner Cal Uens kept the team ahead.

The Sags would once again tie the game thanks to an unassisted goal from import Korney Korneyev, and just a few minutes later, Nathan Lecompte would add another—the eventual game winner. Rookie netminder Thomas Gagne, who was only icing in his second career QMJHL game, held on to secure the victory, ultimately posting a .925 save percentage over 40 shots.

Other scores

Drummondville (1) - Shawinigan (5)

Player of the night:

Chad Lygitsakos (Shawinigan) - 1 goal, 2 assists

Tonight's Games

No games until Thursday, September 25th, 2025.

