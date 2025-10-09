    • Powered by Roundtable

    2025-26 Power Rankings: QMJHL Regular Season (Week 4)

    Jacob Titus
    Oct 9, 2025, 17:54
    Jacob Titus
    Oct 9, 2025, 17:54
    Updated at: Oct 9, 2025, 17:54

    Week four of QMJHL action will kick off tonight, with four games:

    • Blainville-Boisbriand at Newfoundland - 5:30 PM EDT
    • Rimouski at Halifax - 6 PM EDT
    • Drummondville at Gatineau - 7 PM EDT

    By now, there's little to no impact left from the original power rankings, as most teams have played enough hockey to get an idea of whether they started the season on a blip or hot, or if this is more of what to expect. With that comes a change in tiers.

    Tier One - Contenders

    1. Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (5-1-0)

    2. Charlottetown Islanders (6-1-1)

    3. Chicoutimi Saguenéens (4-2-1)

    4. Newfoundland Regimeent (4-2-0)

    5. Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (4-1-2)

    6. Quebec Remparts (4-3-0)

    Tier Two - Pretenders

    7. Moncton Wildcats (2-2-2)

    8. Saint John Sea Dogs (4-2-0)

    9. Shawinigan Cataractes (2-2-2)

    10. Halifax Mooseheads (4-2-0)

    11. Sherbrooke Phoenix (3-2-0)

    12. Drummondville Voltigeurs (3-1-2)

    13. Gatineau Olympiques (4-3-0)

    Tier Three - Hopefuls

    14. Rimouski Océanic (3-2-1)

    15. Victoriaville Tigres (3-3-0)

    16. Cape Breton Eagles (1-2-3)

    17. Val-d'Or Foreurs (1-4-1)

    18. Baie-Comeau Drakkar (0-6-1)

    Never want to miss out on any QMJHL news? Make sure to book mark THN's QMJHL site.

    Also follow @jakewtitus and @roryyarthur on X/Twitter for more updates.

    Read more

    Voltigeurs Forward Lafond Announces NCAA Commitment

    Ex-Nashville Predators Draft Pick MacKinnon Dealt From Wildcats To Islanders For Picks

    Islanders Trade Overage Forward Powers To Drakkar

    Sea Dogs Sign Import Pick Vilen

    Blues Star Prospect Justin Carbonneau Returned To QMJHL's Blainville-Boisbriand Armada