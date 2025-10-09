2025-26 Power Rankings: QMJHL Regular Season (Week 4)

Week four of QMJHL action will kick off tonight, with four games:

Blainville-Boisbriand at Newfoundland - 5:30 PM EDT

Rimouski at Halifax - 6 PM EDT

Drummondville at Gatineau - 7 PM EDT

By now, there's little to no impact left from the original power rankings, as most teams have played enough hockey to get an idea of whether they started the season on a blip or hot, or if this is more of what to expect. With that comes a change in tiers.

Tier One - Contenders

1. Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (5-1-0)

2. Charlottetown Islanders (6-1-1)

3. Chicoutimi Saguenéens (4-2-1)

4. Newfoundland Regimeent (4-2-0)

5. Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (4-1-2)

6. Quebec Remparts (4-3-0)

Tier Two - Pretenders

7. Moncton Wildcats (2-2-2)

8. Saint John Sea Dogs (4-2-0)

9. Shawinigan Cataractes (2-2-2)

10. Halifax Mooseheads (4-2-0)

11. Sherbrooke Phoenix (3-2-0)

12. Drummondville Voltigeurs (3-1-2)

13. Gatineau Olympiques (4-3-0)

Tier Three - Hopefuls

14. Rimouski Océanic (3-2-1)

15. Victoriaville Tigres (3-3-0)

16. Cape Breton Eagles (1-2-3)

17. Val-d'Or Foreurs (1-4-1)

18. Baie-Comeau Drakkar (0-6-1)

