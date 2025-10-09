2025-26 Power Rankings: QMJHL Regular Season (Week 4)

Week four of QMJHL action will kick off tonight, with four games:
By now, there's little to no impact left from the original power rankings, as most teams have played enough hockey to get an idea of whether they started the season on a blip or hot, or if this is more of what to expect. With that comes a change in tiers.
1. Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (5-1-0)
2. Charlottetown Islanders (6-1-1)
3. Chicoutimi Saguenéens (4-2-1)
4. Newfoundland Regimeent (4-2-0)
5. Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (4-1-2)
6. Quebec Remparts (4-3-0)
7. Moncton Wildcats (2-2-2)
8. Saint John Sea Dogs (4-2-0)
9. Shawinigan Cataractes (2-2-2)
10. Halifax Mooseheads (4-2-0)
11. Sherbrooke Phoenix (3-2-0)
12. Drummondville Voltigeurs (3-1-2)
13. Gatineau Olympiques (4-3-0)
14. Rimouski Océanic (3-2-1)
15. Victoriaville Tigres (3-3-0)
16. Cape Breton Eagles (1-2-3)
17. Val-d'Or Foreurs (1-4-1)
18. Baie-Comeau Drakkar (0-6-1)
