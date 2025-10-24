    • Powered by Roundtable

    2025-26 Power Rankings: QMJHL Regular Season (Week 6)

    Jacob Titus
    Oct 24, 2025, 23:19
    Jacob Titus
    Jacob Titus
    Jacob Titus
    Jacob Titus

    2025-26 Power Rankings: QMJHL Regular Season (Week 6)

    Jacob Titus
    Oct 24, 2025, 23:19
    Jacob Titus
    Oct 24, 2025, 23:19
    Updated at: Oct 24, 2025, 23:19

    Armada, Islanders ascend in week six. See which contenders rise and pretenders fall as the QMJHL season takes shape.

    Week six of QMJHL action began with a number of games tonight.

    Here's how the league is shaping up after five weeks.

    Tier One - Contenders

    1. Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (9-1-3)

    2. Charlottetown Islanders (9-1-2)

    3. Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (7-2-3)

    4. Chicoutimi Saguenéens (7-2-1)

    Tier Two - Pretenders

    5. Moncton Wildcats (5-3-2)

    6. Sherbrooke Phoenix (6-3-1)

    7. Gatineau Olympiques (7-6-0) 

    8. Halifax Mooseheads (7-4-0) 

    9. Newfoundland Regiment (6-6-0) 

    10. Rimouski Océanic (6-4-1) 

    11. Saint John Sea Dogs (5-4-1)

    12, Drummondville Voltigeurs (5-4-2)

    13. Shawinigan Cataractes (4-3-3)

    Tier Three - Hopefuls

    14. Victoriaville Tigres (5-5-0)

    15. Val-d'Or Foreurs (5-5-2)

    16. Cape Breton Eagles (4-4-3)

    17. Quebec Remparts (4-7-1)

    18. Baie-Comeau Drakkar (0-8-4)

    Never want to miss out on any QMJHL news? Make sure to book mark THN's QMJHL site.

    Also follow @jakewtitus and @roryyarthur on X/Twitter for more updates.

    Read more

    Saguenéens Leading Scorer Lecompte Leaves Team, Returns Home

    Saguenéens Call Up American Forward Owen McHale For Two Weeks

    QMJHL Well Represented On NHL Central Scouting's Players To Watch List

    2026 NHL Draft Prospect Netminder Proulx Commits To Clarkson

    Baie-Comeau Deals Overager Plourde to Val-d'Or Amid 11 Game Winless Streak

    Image

    For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.