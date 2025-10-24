2025-26 Power Rankings: QMJHL Regular Season (Week 6)

Week six of QMJHL action began with a number of games tonight.
Here's how the league is shaping up after five weeks.
1. Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (9-1-3)
2. Charlottetown Islanders (9-1-2)
3. Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (7-2-3)
4. Chicoutimi Saguenéens (7-2-1)
5. Moncton Wildcats (5-3-2)
6. Sherbrooke Phoenix (6-3-1)
7. Gatineau Olympiques (7-6-0)
8. Halifax Mooseheads (7-4-0)
9. Newfoundland Regiment (6-6-0)
10. Rimouski Océanic (6-4-1)
11. Saint John Sea Dogs (5-4-1)
12, Drummondville Voltigeurs (5-4-2)
13. Shawinigan Cataractes (4-3-3)
14. Victoriaville Tigres (5-5-0)
15. Val-d'Or Foreurs (5-5-2)
16. Cape Breton Eagles (4-4-3)
17. Quebec Remparts (4-7-1)
18. Baie-Comeau Drakkar (0-8-4)
Saguenéens Leading Scorer Lecompte Leaves Team, Returns Home
Saguenéens Call Up American Forward Owen McHale For Two Weeks
QMJHL Well Represented On NHL Central Scouting's Players To Watch List
2026 NHL Draft Prospect Netminder Proulx Commits To Clarkson
Baie-Comeau Deals Overager Plourde to Val-d'Or Amid 11 Game Winless Streak
