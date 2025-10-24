2025-26 Power Rankings: QMJHL Regular Season (Week 6)

Week six of QMJHL action began with a number of games tonight.

Here's how the league is shaping up after five weeks.

Tier One - Contenders

1. Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (9-1-3)

2. Charlottetown Islanders (9-1-2)

3. Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (7-2-3)

4. Chicoutimi Saguenéens (7-2-1)

Tier Two - Pretenders

5. Moncton Wildcats (5-3-2)

6. Sherbrooke Phoenix (6-3-1)

7. Gatineau Olympiques (7-6-0)

8. Halifax Mooseheads (7-4-0)

9. Newfoundland Regiment (6-6-0)

10. Rimouski Océanic (6-4-1)

11. Saint John Sea Dogs (5-4-1)

12, Drummondville Voltigeurs (5-4-2)

13. Shawinigan Cataractes (4-3-3)

Tier Three - Hopefuls

14. Victoriaville Tigres (5-5-0)

15. Val-d'Or Foreurs (5-5-2)

16. Cape Breton Eagles (4-4-3)

17. Quebec Remparts (4-7-1)

18. Baie-Comeau Drakkar (0-8-4)

