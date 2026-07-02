5 QMJHL Players To Watch For 2027 NHL Draft

These players will make some noise atop draft lists over the next year.
The 2026 NHL draft has now come and gone, and the focus now shifts to 2027, where a new crop of prospects come into the main view of scouts and fans alike.
Here's a list of five QMJHL players to keep an eye on over the next year, whether that be internationally starting with the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup, or just in regular old regular season play.
Alexis Joseph
If there's one QMJHL player most fans know for the 2027 NHL draft, it's Alexis Joseph.
The first overall pick in the 2025 Q draft is coming off a monster rookie season with the Saint John Sea Dogs, scoring 60 (24+36) points in 54 games.
The 6-foot-5 Joseph is a big, powerful and skilled centre that can dominate games when he's at his best. He's able to win battles along the wall thanks to his stature, but also has the soft skill to play in open space and beat defenders 1v1.
He has a fantastic offensive brain that allows him to run a power play and find deft passes in the slot, a trait pretty rare for a player his size, and possesses a very respectable wrist shot that can beat junior goalies easily.
Joseph made waves internationally at the U17 Worlds, scoring a ridiculous 13 points in five games for Canada Red at last year's tournament. While his U18 Worlds showing didn't go quite so well, he's still viewed as a can't-miss prospect for next year's draft.
Also in Saint John, it's worth keeping an eye out for American forward Jamie Glance.
While the USNTDP forward isn't officially signed yet, and thus isn't on this list, he was listed on their pre-season roster and would add a second projected first-round pick to the Sea Dogs roster. That would make Saint John appointment viewing for every single scout in the region.
James Scantlebury
One signing that has gone official for 2026-27 is Scantlebury to the Quebec Remparts.
The 5-foot-10 centre was the ninth overall pick in the 2025 QMJHL draft, but chose to play in the USHL last season, scoring 39 points in 62 games with the Chicago Steel.
The Remparts' patience paid off, though, as they were able to sign Scantlebury ahead of his draft year, and now boast a very strong offensive group heading into 2026-27.
The Montreal native boasts a ton of skill and energy, and is a nightmare for opposing defenders to deal with. He'll be a ton of fun to watch as a rookie for all QMJHL fans, and a strong season with Quebec could see him drafted in the first round next summer.
Like Saint John, the Remparts can add another top draft-eligible to their roster as well. Reports indicate projected top-10 pick Carter Meyer has requested a release from the USNTDP to join Quebec for next season, but it's yet to be seen if it will be granted.
Ilya Kolmakov
The Russian import Kolmakov had a strong rookie season with Sherbrooke, recording 13 goals and 35 assists in 62 regular season games, as well as a goal and six assists in seven playoff games.
The 6-foot-1 winger is a skilled and crafty playmaker who loves to beat defenders 1v1 and can pull the puck to the slot with his fantastic hands.
Kolmakov will likely be relied upon as a top option on the Phoenix next season, and the combination of him and Florent Houle has the potential to be one of the more entertaining offensive duo in the league.
If the Perm, Russia, native can become one of the top assisters in the league next season, he'll likely have plenty of suitors around the middle rounds of the draft.
Loik Gariepy
Gariepy was the 19th overall pick in the 2025 QMJHL draft, and grew into a very solid producer for Victoriaville in his rookie season.
The Ste-Marthe-sur-le-Lac native is a very smart and active forward who can produce both goals and assists on the scoreboard.
He's super dangerous on the perimeter, with the ability to find passing lanes and get open in quiet ice for skilled teammates to find him as well.
Gariepy also possesses enough skill with the puck to be threatening on the rush, too, with a good bag of tools to beat defenders and using his brain to make the right decision with the puck.
He'll need to rack up some more points to get in the top 100, but he'll have a lot of offensive help with the Tigres to get him there.
Patrick Deniger
Another Quebec Rempart, Deniger took over as the starting goalie in the back half of last season on a young team, helping the team advance to the second round of the playoffs.
In 30 regular season games, the 6-foot-2 goaltender put up an 18-9-3 record, 2.33 goals-against average and .910 save percentage. These performances got him a spot as the third goalie on the Canadian team at the U18 Worlds this spring, though he never got into a game.
Deniger is a solid, smart goalie who's strong positionally and fairly consistent. He's not a super-athletic or super-tall goalie like some of the top, top prospects at the position, but he puts up good results and rarely allows bad goals, which is just as important.
He'll go into the year as the starter on a Quebec team that will look to be very, very good, so the St-Hubert native will be able to play in some important situations.