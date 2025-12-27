Egan Beveridge Moved To Remparts From Sea Dogs For Felix Pronovost, Pick

The Quebec Remparts and Saint John Sea Dogs have completed a swap of forwards with some remaining junior eligibility, as American winger Egan Beveridge is headed to the Remparts in exchange for Felix Pronovost and a sixth-round pick in the 2027 QMJHL draft.

Beveridge, 18, was the 30th overall pick in the 2023 QMJHL draft, and is in his third season with the Sea Dogs. His offence hasn't quite come along the way it looked in the States at the AAA level, but he's a responsible winger with room to grow.

The 17-year-old Pronovost has gotten into just seven QMJHL games since being made a fourth-round pick in 2024, scoring a goal and an assist. He's a year younger than Beveridge, and may fit the contention timeline of what the Sea Dogs are aspiring for better than the American departing.

The Remparts sit sixth in the Eastern conference, but just traded away goaltender Louis-Antoine Denault to Newfoundland earlier Saturday. This move adds more experience to the bottom of the forward group without giving up too much asset-wise.

Neither player currently have any USports or NCAA commitments for the future, but both have remaining junior eligibility and don't need to rush into any decisions.

