Saguenéens Make Another Huge Trade, Adding Ottawa Senators Prospect Beckman From Drakkar

It's been a dream holiday trade period to be a Saguenéens fan, as the team has made multiple blockbuster moves to add to a squad that was already at the top of the league.

Now, it's a move for Ottawa Senators draft pick Lucas Beckman from the Baie-Comeau Drakkar in exchange for overager Xavier Daigle, 18-year-old goalie Mathias Hernandez, a first-round pick in the 2028 QMJHL draft, and Shawinigan's second in 2027.

Beckman, 18, was in his third year in Baie-Comeau after being a second round pick in 2023. He's put up a 4-14-3 record this season on the last-placed Drakkar, alongside a .905 save percentage and 3.29 goals-against average.

These stats don't really represent Beckman's skill as one of the top goalies in the league, as the team in front of him has let him down many nights. Last seasons on a much better Drakkar team, he had a .914 save percentage and a 2.65 GAA.

The 20-year-old Daigle is also an interesting departure, as it opens up an overage spot on the Sags roster, potentially meaning another addition is coming before the window shuts. He was acquired by Chicoutimi in September, and put up 12 (2+10) points across his 30-game tenure.

Fernandez could form a tandem with recently signed Sam Caulfield with the Drakkar the rest of the season, and still has another year of eligibility before his overage year, so he could be a bit of a longer-term play.

For Chicoutimi, after already acquiring Tomas Lavoie, Mavrick Lachance and Alexis Bernier, Beckman's addition really cements them as the top team in the QMJHL, and really almost a super team.

Never want to miss out on any QMJHL news? Make sure to book mark THN's QMJHL site.

Also follow @roryyarthur on X/Twitter for more updates.

Read more

Olympiques Cut Backup Goalies Nathan St-Pierre

QMJHL Representation At The 2026 World Juniors

Young Blueliner Dominik Necak Moved To Tigres From Wildcats

Brogan McNeil dealt to Phoenix from Cataractes

Mooseheads Trade Defenseman Taillefer To Armada