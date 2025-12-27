Phoenix Add American Goaltender Parker Stockseth

The Sherbrooke Phoenix have a new backup goaltender, adding Parker Stockseth for the rest of the season.

Stockseth, 17, was the Phoenix's 14th-round pick in the 2024 QMJHL draft. He's played the first half of this season in the NAHL, posting a 1-6-0 record with a 4.43 goals-against average and .868 save percentage with the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks.

He'll hope to have better stats with Sherbrooke, behind what should be a much more competent team. He'll likely take some starts from current backup Justin Brisbois.

Stockseth is committed to the NCAA's University of Massachusetts for the 2026-27 season, so his tenure with the Phoenix should only be the new few months, unless he chooses to push back his commitment.

Sherbrooke currently sits fifth in the Western conference with a 14-13-4 record.

Never want to miss out on any QMJHL news? Make sure to book mark THN's QMJHL site.

Also follow @roryyarthur on X/Twitter for more updates.

Read more

Regiment Acquire Goalie Denault From Remparts

Saguenéens Make Another Huge Trade, Adding Ottawa Senators Prospect Beckman From Drakkar

Olympiques Cut Backup Goalies Nathan St-Pierre

QMJHL Representation At The 2026 World Juniors

Young Blueliner Dominik Necak Moved To Tigres From Wildcats