Olympiques Cut Backup Goalie Nathan St-Pierre

The Gatineau Olympiques have released backup goaltender Nathan St-Pierre, leaving the spot vacated as the QMJHL's holiday trade period continues.

St-Pierre, 19, will be reassigned to the QJHL's Terrebonne Cobras. In nine games this season, he went 1-6-1 with a 4.37 goals-against average and a .848 save percentage behind a struggling Gatineau team.

The Montreal native signed for the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada after a camp invite in 2024, then was traded to Gatineau that October before playing a game with the Armada.

He played in 16 games as the backup last year for Gatineau, posting a 4-7-3 record. But now, with the Olympiques sitting last in the Western conference and St-Pierre's performances dipping, the team may want to look at younger options to go alongside starter Danai Shaiikov.

No matter the solution, the team will need to find a new backup somewhere, either called up from a junior league or by trade before their season resumes on Sunday.

