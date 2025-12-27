Regiment Acquire Goalie Denault From Remparts

The goalie carousel continues in the QMJHL, as the Newfoundland Regiment acquired Louis-Antoine Denault from the Quebec Remparts in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2026 QMJHL draft and a third in 2028.

Denault, 19, is in his third season with the Remparts, posting a 6-9-1 record with a .911 save percentage and a 2.70 goals-against average.

The 6-foot-8 goalie should become the starter for the Regiment, as the trio of Antoine Proulx, Montreal Canadiens prospect Mikus Vecvanags and Chase Anderson haven't been great between the pipes.

Interestingly, these two teams are tied in the standings, with the Remparts actually holding a game in hand. But, they both clearly have different ambitions this window, with the Regiment trying to give their fans a playoff run in their inaugural year while the Remparts are building for the future.

It was rumoured Newfoundland was after Ottawa Senators prospect Lucas Beckman before he was traded to Chicoutimi, so they pivoted to Denault.

