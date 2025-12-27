Olympiques Sign Former OHL Goalie Finn Moffett

After they cut backup goalie Nathan St-Pierre, it was pretty clear the Gatineau Olympiques had an addition lined up in goal.



That addition came today, as they signed 18-year-old Finn Moffett from the GOHL. In 21 games with the Fort Erie Meteors this year, he has a 15-3-2 record with a 1.99 goals-against average and .926 save percentage.

The 6-foot-3 Moffett has two games of OHL experience, neither of them starts, with the Niagara IceDogs in the 2024-25 season, with one of those appearances coming in the playoffs.

Additionally, the Olympiques announced the official signing of Dylan Allie, their sixth-round pick in the 2023 QMJHL draft.

The Gatineau-born product has played eight games across the last two seasons as a call-up, but now has earned a full contract after putting up 16 goals and 17 assists in 26 CCHL games this season with the Rockland Nationals.

