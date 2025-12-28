Islanders Sign CCHL Standout Goalie Jack Carter

The Charlottetown Islanders have made an addition to their goaltending corps, signing CCHL star Jack Carter on Saturday.

Carter, 18, was a 12th-round pick of the Islanders in the 2023 QMJHL draft, but hadn't made the team until now.

This season, he's off to an absolutely dominant start to the season, putting up a 13-1-0 record, 1.72 goals-against average and .928 save percentage on the Rockland Nationals of the CCHL.

The Islanders have relied heavily on starter Donald Hickey so far this season, who leads the league in appearances with 29. He's played fairly well with his heavy workload, with a 15-8-0 record, 2.82 G.A.A. and .901 save-percentage, but it's clear a viable backup option was needed, as current backup Vincent Gladu is clearly not trusted.

Now, Carter comes in with a great pedigree at the lower levels and a chance to come into the Q behind a solid team and take some of the workload off Hickey's shoulders.

Charlottetown currently sits third in the Eastern conference as the league exits its holiday break on Sunday.

