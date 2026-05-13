QMJHL Final Recap: Bizarre OT Goal Gives Saguenéens 2-1 Series Lead

It needed a review, but Thomas Desruisseaux's OT winner sealed a huge game three win for Chicoutimi.
There was nothing normal about game three of the QMJHL championship series.
From crazy bounces, to unbelievable goals against, to an OT winner that nobody realized went in, this one will go down as one of the most bizarre games in league history.
In the end, it was the Chicoutimi Saguenéens who grabbed the home win, and their first lead in the series.
Here's all the action from a game that needs a recap.
Moncton (4) - Chicoutimi (5) (OT)
The only normal thing about this game was how it started.
As they have all QMJHL final, the Wildcats got off the mark fast, with Simon Binkley's goal 1:15 in giving Moncton the early lead.
The Saguenéens would get back in the game later in the first, though. Emile Guite scored on the power play, before Christophe Berthelot continued his surprising offensive exploits in the championship series, giving the hosts a 2-1 lead heading into the break.
In the second, a crazy bounce got the Wildcats level. Max Vilen's wrister somehow pinballed its way past Lucas Beckman, and tied the game 2-2.
It would once again be Chicoutimi who would take over as the period went on. It was a double from Jordan Tourigny who gave the Sags a 4-2 lead, with the overage blueliner scoring his seventh and eighth goals of the postseason.
Moncton needed a big third period to send this game to OT, and that's exactly what they did. Teddy Mutryn put one home on the power play, and then the next crazy goal happened.
With 40 seconds left in regulation, Tommy Bleyl zipped a pass from the Wildcats' end up to Mutryn at the offensive blue line. He dumped the puck in the middle of the zone, and Chicoutimi blueliner Tomas Lavoie dove in to try and glove it to the corner.
Except, Lavoie missed, and Beckman wasn't prepared for him to do that. The puck ended up bouncing in, and against all odds Moncton had tied the game at four, sending game three to overtime.
The extra frame was all Moncton, outshooting the Sags 11-4. If it weren't for some ten-bell saves from Beckman, the game would've gone to the visitors.
But, Chicoutimi stayed alive, and Thomas Desruisseaux banged one over the line in tight to give the Saguenéens the win. But, nobody realized it at first. It seemed like Rudy Guimond had made an unreal save, getting a pad on the shot in front.
The video review staff flagged the match officials over to review the play, and it was determined the puck completely crossed the goal line.
That was it, and the hosts took a big game three. The teams are right back at it again Wednesday night for game number four, with the series shifting on the result of that one.