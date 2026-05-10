QMJHL Final Recap: Late Winner Sees Saguenéens Even Series

Liam Lefebvre's one-timer helped Chicoutimi level the championship series in Moncton.
This series is all square yet again.
It was a tight affair in game two, but the Chicoutimi Saguenéens pulled out a much-needed victory to get the split on the road in Moncton. Now, the series shifts back to Chicoutimi for game three.
Here's all the action from Saturday night.
Chicoutimi (3) - Moncton (2)
You just knew this one was going to go back and forth.
Though, it was the hosts who took the lead in the first again, though not as early as they did in game one. Gabe Smith made a gorgeous play on the man advantage, dancing past the defence before sliding a pass to Niko Tournas, who finished at the back post.
That would be all from the first period, but the Sags got back in it early in the second. Jordan Tourigny picked up the puck in the slot off of a somewhat broken play, and rifled it past Rudy Guimond to get the game back to level terms.
The 1-1 scoreline would hold to the second intermission, as the teams went into the third of a pretty defensive game tied at 1-1.
In the final frame, Alexis Bernier would manage to bank one off something in front that beat Guimond, and gave the Saguenéens their first lead of the series.
That would last just under nine minutes, as the Wildcats ran a play that got Evan Depatie open on the weak side, and he beat Lucas Beckman to tie the game up yet again.
As the minutes ticked down, the game got feisty, including a Rian Chudzinski headbutting penalty that may garner further attention from the league. That led to Chicoutimi's first power play of the series, which they failed to score on.
But the visitors would find a late winner in the end. Mavrick Lachance set up Liam Lefebvre for an absolute rocket that would give his side the 3-2 lead, and despite some nervy moments at the end, the game-winner in game two.
This series has been as close as advertised and will continue to be so in game three as the Centre Georges-Vézina plays host.