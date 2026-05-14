QMJHL Final Recap: Wildcats Third Period Rally Evens Series At 2

Moncton came back from down 3-1 in game four to tie the 2026 QMJHL championship series at 2-2.
The 2026 QMJHL final has been one for the ages.
Everything from the games themselves to the series has gone back and forth, and game four was no different.
The Moncton Wildcats entered needing a win to tie the series up again, and delivered that with a couple key third period goals.
Here's all the action from game four Wednesday night.
Moncton (4) - Chicoutimi (3)
This time, the Saguenéens managed to stave off the early Moncton push that has given them struggles so far in this series.
It was Nathan Lecompte who opened the scoring for the hosts 4:30 into the first period, getting the Centre Georges-Vézina rocking early.
That score would hold to the first intermission, and things would only get better for Chicoutimi in the second. Peteris Bulans rifled one in, giving the Sags a big two-goal lead.
But, that joy would only last 33 seconds. Evan Depatie snuck in the weak side and got one right back, halving the lead of the home side.
The outburst of goals in the middle of the second wouldn't stop there, though, as Chicoutimi gained their multi-goal lead right back 21 seconds later. Emmanuel Vermette scored a pretty difficult between-the-legs goal as the puck popped to him off the back boards, and the lead was lifted to 3-1 Saguenéens.
From there, the Wildcats push really begun. Gabe Smith's 17th of the playoffs got them within one before the period ended, and he doubled down with his league-leading 18th playoff goal to level the game at three.
The minutes ticked on from there, until Rian Chudzinski scored the ever-important go-ahead goal for Moncton with under six minutes to go, giving the visitors their first lead of the contest.
That would be it for the scoring in game four, as the 'Cats were able to shut it down the rest of the way, and pick up a pivotal game four win to even the series and shift momentum back their way as the teams head back to Moncton for game five.
This series is now a best-of-three, and nobody would be surprised if it goes seven games.