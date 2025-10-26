Recap: 2026 NHL Draft Prospect Thomas Rousseau's Five Point Night Helps Sherbrooke Over Victoriaville

A near-full schedule of games, ended with many teams racking up plenty of goals. Sherbrooke and Victoriaville had the most goals last night between them, scoring 13 in their high-scoring overtime thriller.

Zoomed In: Sherbrooke (7) - Victoriaville (6) (OT)

Despite an early goal from 2026 NHL draft prospect Thomas Rousseau, the Phoenix/Tigres battle began with Victoriaville coming out on top to start, with four straight goals between 2026 eligibles Alexey Vlasov, and Korney Korneyev as well as Thomas Paquet and 2027 eligible Loik Gariepy.

Rousseau would set up Florent Houle for his eigth before the end of the first. From that point onwards, the game was all Sherbrooke. Rousseau, Houle and Robin Benoit would be key contributors across the team's following five goals.

Thomas Rousseau would end the game with five points (2+3), Houle with four (2+2), Jayden Plouffe with three (0+3) and Robin Benoit with two (2+0). Brandon Delarosbil would secure the overtime winner.

On the other side, Paquet tallied three points (2+1) while 2026 eligibles Korney Korneyev netted three (1+2), Alexey Vlasov two (2+0) and Egor Shilov even potted an assist.

Other Scores

Chicoutimi (6) - Blainville-Boisbriand (1)

Rimouski (0) - Baie-Comeau (3)

Gatineau (3) - Rouyn-Noranda (4)

Quebec (0) - Shawinigan (7)

Drummondville (7) - Val-d'Or (1)

Saint John (1) - Newfoundland (5)

Cape Breton (3) - Halifax (5)

Player of the night:

Thomas Rousseau (SHE) - 2 goals, 3 assists

Tonight's Games

Cape Breton at Charlottetown - 1 PM EDT

Halifax at Moncton - 2 PM EDT

Chicoutimi at Victoriaville - 4 PM EDT

