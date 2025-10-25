    • Powered by Roundtable

    Recap: Remparts Take Down Armada With Big Second Period

    Oct 25, 2025, 11:00
    Recap: Remparts Take Down Armada With Big Second Period

    Oct 25, 2025, 11:00
    Oct 25, 2025, 11:00
    Updated at: Oct 25, 2025, 11:00

    The Quebec Remparts took home a statement win on Friday, beating the top-ranked Blainville-Boisbriand Armada on the back of a three-goal second period.

    The sixth weekend of the 2025-26 QMJHL season kicked off on Friday, featuring seven contests across the league.

    Zoomed In: Blainville-Boisbriand (2) - Quebec (3)

    Remparts forward Xavier Lebel fights for a loose puck in front of Armada goaltender Arseni Radkov. (Photo: Jonathan Roy)

    Sitting ninth in the Eastern conference, it would've been fair to say the Quebec Remparts were underdogs heading into Friday's contest against the top-ranked Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, even if the game was taking place in Quebec City.

    That underdog status meant nothing to the Remparts, who welcomed their star-studded visiting lineup and beat them 3-2, with all five goals in the game coming in the second period.

    Mavrick Rousseau-Hamel opened the scoring for Quebec under two minutes into the middle frame, and the teams battled back and forth before Xavier Lebel's marker with just undef seven minutes left in the period put Quebec into a 3-2 lead they'd hold onto for the rest of the game.

    Nikita Ovcharov, fresh off a standout performance in the QMJHL Top Prospects game, starred again tonight, putting up a goal and an assist on Lebel's winner, along with seven shots on goal.

    Benjamin Lelievre stopped all 14 shots he saw after replacing Louis-Antoine Denault, who had to leave the game with an injury.

    The visitors saw goals from Brayden Besner and Vegas Golden Knights prospect Mateo Nobert, but couldn't find the usual high throttle offensive upside they've shown over the course of the year.

    Other Scores

    Saint John (3) - Newfoundland (6)

    Moncton (4) - Charlottetown (2)

    Drummondville (5) - Rouyn-Noranda (3)

    Gatineau (4) - Val-d'Or (3) (SO)

    Sherbrooke (4) - Shawinigan (7)

    Rimouski (2) - Baie-Comeau (5)

    Player of the night:

    Felix Lacerte (SHA) - 3 goals, 0 assists

    Tonight's Games

    Rimouski at Baie-Comeau - 4 PM EDT

    Gatineau at Rouyn-Noranda - 4 PM EDT

    Drummondville at Val-d'Or - 4 PM EDT

    Sherbrooke at Victoriaville - 4 PM EDT

    Quebec at Shawinigan - 4 PM EDT

    Saint John at Newfoundland - 5:30 PM EDT

    Cape Breton at Halifax - 6 PM EDT

    Image

