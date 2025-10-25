Recap: Remparts Take Down Armada With Big Second Period

The sixth weekend of the 2025-26 QMJHL season kicked off on Friday, featuring seven contests across the league.

Zoomed In: Blainville-Boisbriand (2) - Quebec (3)

Sitting ninth in the Eastern conference, it would've been fair to say the Quebec Remparts were underdogs heading into Friday's contest against the top-ranked Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, even if the game was taking place in Quebec City.

That underdog status meant nothing to the Remparts, who welcomed their star-studded visiting lineup and beat them 3-2, with all five goals in the game coming in the second period.

Mavrick Rousseau-Hamel opened the scoring for Quebec under two minutes into the middle frame, and the teams battled back and forth before Xavier Lebel's marker with just undef seven minutes left in the period put Quebec into a 3-2 lead they'd hold onto for the rest of the game.

Nikita Ovcharov, fresh off a standout performance in the QMJHL Top Prospects game, starred again tonight, putting up a goal and an assist on Lebel's winner, along with seven shots on goal.

Benjamin Lelievre stopped all 14 shots he saw after replacing Louis-Antoine Denault, who had to leave the game with an injury.

The visitors saw goals from Brayden Besner and Vegas Golden Knights prospect Mateo Nobert, but couldn't find the usual high throttle offensive upside they've shown over the course of the year.

Other Scores

Saint John (3) - Newfoundland (6)

Moncton (4) - Charlottetown (2)

Drummondville (5) - Rouyn-Noranda (3)

Gatineau (4) - Val-d'Or (3) (SO)

Sherbrooke (4) - Shawinigan (7)

Rimouski (2) - Baie-Comeau (5)

Player of the night:

Felix Lacerte (SHA) - 3 goals, 0 assists

Tonight's Games

Rimouski at Baie-Comeau - 4 PM EDT

Gatineau at Rouyn-Noranda - 4 PM EDT

Drummondville at Val-d'Or - 4 PM EDT

Sherbrooke at Victoriaville - 4 PM EDT

Quebec at Shawinigan - 4 PM EDT

Saint John at Newfoundland - 5:30 PM EDT

Cape Breton at Halifax - 6 PM EDT

Related

Last recap | Power rankings

Read more

Saguenéens Leading Scorer Lecompte Leaves Team, Returns Home

Cataractes Add Former OHL Blueliner Ben Radley

Saguenéens Call Up American Forward Owen McHale For Two Weeks

QMJHL Well Represented On NHL Central Scouting's Players To Watch List

2026 NHL Draft Prospect Netminder Proulx Commits To Clarkson

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.