Recap: Remparts Take Down Armada With Big Second Period

The sixth weekend of the 2025-26 QMJHL season kicked off on Friday, featuring seven contests across the league.
Sitting ninth in the Eastern conference, it would've been fair to say the Quebec Remparts were underdogs heading into Friday's contest against the top-ranked Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, even if the game was taking place in Quebec City.
That underdog status meant nothing to the Remparts, who welcomed their star-studded visiting lineup and beat them 3-2, with all five goals in the game coming in the second period.
Mavrick Rousseau-Hamel opened the scoring for Quebec under two minutes into the middle frame, and the teams battled back and forth before Xavier Lebel's marker with just undef seven minutes left in the period put Quebec into a 3-2 lead they'd hold onto for the rest of the game.
Nikita Ovcharov, fresh off a standout performance in the QMJHL Top Prospects game, starred again tonight, putting up a goal and an assist on Lebel's winner, along with seven shots on goal.
Benjamin Lelievre stopped all 14 shots he saw after replacing Louis-Antoine Denault, who had to leave the game with an injury.
The visitors saw goals from Brayden Besner and Vegas Golden Knights prospect Mateo Nobert, but couldn't find the usual high throttle offensive upside they've shown over the course of the year.
Other Scores
Saint John (3) - Newfoundland (6)
Moncton (4) - Charlottetown (2)
Drummondville (5) - Rouyn-Noranda (3)
Gatineau (4) - Val-d'Or (3) (SO)
Sherbrooke (4) - Shawinigan (7)
Rimouski (2) - Baie-Comeau (5)
Player of the night:
Felix Lacerte (SHA) - 3 goals, 0 assists
Rimouski at Baie-Comeau - 4 PM EDT
Gatineau at Rouyn-Noranda - 4 PM EDT
Drummondville at Val-d'Or - 4 PM EDT
Sherbrooke at Victoriaville - 4 PM EDT
Quebec at Shawinigan - 4 PM EDT
Saint John at Newfoundland - 5:30 PM EDT
Cape Breton at Halifax - 6 PM EDT
