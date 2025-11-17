Recap: Cataractes Win Back And Forth Affair In Overtime

Week nine of the 2025-26 QMJHL season concluded with a seven-game Sunday slate, seeing some comebacks and OT thrillers.

Zoomed In: Shawinigan (5) - Sherbrooke (4) (OT)

Coming into the match fighting for positioning the standings, Shawinigan and Sherbrooke entered Sunday's contest knowing each could earn themselves a leg up in the Western conference with a win to end their weekend.

In the end, it was the Cataractes that took home the two points in a back and forth affair, with the Phoenix having to settle for a loser point in a 5-4 overtime thriller.

The teams traded goals the entire game, with Cole Chandler's first of two on the night opening the scoring for Shawinigan on the power play just over five minutes into the first. Sherbrooke battled back through a power-play marker of their own through Robin Benoit, before Felix Lacerte's league-leading 19th goal of the season put the road side up 2-1 heading into the intermision.

Four goals followed in a busy second period, starting with Mavrick Lachance tying it up, before Noah McKinnon, Ilya Kolmakov and Chandler's second alternated scoring to leave us at the end of the second in the same spot we were heading in, with a one-goal Cataractes lead.

The teams tightened up in the third, with the shots being just 8-6 for the Phoenix in the final frame. But, with 58 seconds to go, Benoit's second of the evening sent the game to overtime.

In the extra frame, overage blueliner Jordan Tourigny put home his third of the season, and gave the Cataractes the big win they were looking for.

Other Scores

Quebec (4) - Moncton (1)

Drummondville (3) - Saint John (2)

Cape Breton (3) - Rimouski (4) (SO)

Victoriaville (4) - Gatineau (1)

Newfoundland (5) - Chicoutimi (4)

Baie-Comeau (1) - Rouyn-Noranda (0)

Player of the night:

Lucas Beckman (BAC) - 34/34, shutout

Next Games: Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025

