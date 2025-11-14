    • Powered by Roundtable

    Recap: Cataractes Mount Comeback Victory Over Océanic

    Nov 14, 2025, 06:16
    Recap: Cataractes Mount Comeback Victory Over Océanic

    Felix Lacerte exploded for four points, fueling Shawinigan's dramatic comeback and thrilling the home crowd against the Océanic.

    The QMJHL showcased four matchups Thursday night, including a blowout win, two low scoring games and a massive comeback victory.

    Zoomed In: Rimouski (3) - Shawinigan (5)

    Shawinigan celebrates after goal (Photo: Vincent Letourneau)

    Felix Lacerte was all over the Rimouski Océanic, landing four points as he helped the Cataractes best Rimouski to the Shawinigan Crowd. 

    Defenseman Jordan Tourigny also had a strong night with two assists, and overager Vince Elie tallied two goals as well.

    On the otherside, the Océanic's best player was 2025 second overall pick Zack Arsenault, who netted a goal and an assist in the loss.

    Other Scores

    Caper Breton (1) - Gatineau (0)

    Blainville-Boisbriand (6) - Rouyn-Noranda (1)

    Newfoundland (1) - Sherbrooke (2) (SO)

    Player of the night:

    Felix Lacerte (SHA) - 2 goals, 2 assists

    Tonight's Games

    Quebec at Charlottetown - 6 PM EST

    Drummondville at Moncton - 6 PM EST

    Rimouski at Chicoutimi - 7 PM EST

    Cape Breton at Gatineau - 7 PM EST

    Baie-Comeau at Rouyn-Noranda - 7 PM EST

    Victoriaville at Shawinigan - 7 PM EST

    Newfoundland at Sherbrooke - 7 PM EST

    Blainville-Boisbriand at Val-d'Or - 7 PM EST

    Last recap | Power rankings

    Never want to miss out on any QMJHL news? Make sure to book mark THN's QMJHL site.

    Also follow @jakewtitus and @roryyarthur on X/Twitter for more updates.

