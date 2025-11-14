Recap: Cataractes Mount Comeback Victory Over Océanic

The QMJHL showcased four matchups Thursday night, including a blowout win, two low scoring games and a massive comeback victory.

Zoomed In: Rimouski (3) - Shawinigan (5)

Felix Lacerte was all over the Rimouski Océanic, landing four points as he helped the Cataractes best Rimouski to the Shawinigan Crowd.

Defenseman Jordan Tourigny also had a strong night with two assists, and overager Vince Elie tallied two goals as well.

On the otherside, the Océanic's best player was 2025 second overall pick Zack Arsenault, who netted a goal and an assist in the loss.

Other Scores

Caper Breton (1) - Gatineau (0)

Blainville-Boisbriand (6) - Rouyn-Noranda (1)

Newfoundland (1) - Sherbrooke (2) (SO)

Player of the night:

Felix Lacerte (SHA) - 2 goals, 2 assists

Tonight's Games

Quebec at Charlottetown - 6 PM EST

Drummondville at Moncton - 6 PM EST

Rimouski at Chicoutimi - 7 PM EST

Cape Breton at Gatineau - 7 PM EST

Baie-Comeau at Rouyn-Noranda - 7 PM EST

Victoriaville at Shawinigan - 7 PM EST

Newfoundland at Sherbrooke - 7 PM EST

Blainville-Boisbriand at Val-d'Or - 7 PM EST

