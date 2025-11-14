Recap: Cataractes Mount Comeback Victory Over Océanic

The QMJHL showcased four matchups Thursday night, including a blowout win, two low scoring games and a massive comeback victory.
Felix Lacerte was all over the Rimouski Océanic, landing four points as he helped the Cataractes best Rimouski to the Shawinigan Crowd.
Defenseman Jordan Tourigny also had a strong night with two assists, and overager Vince Elie tallied two goals as well.
On the otherside, the Océanic's best player was 2025 second overall pick Zack Arsenault, who netted a goal and an assist in the loss.
Other Scores
Caper Breton (1) - Gatineau (0)
Blainville-Boisbriand (6) - Rouyn-Noranda (1)
Newfoundland (1) - Sherbrooke (2) (SO)
Player of the night:
Felix Lacerte (SHA) - 2 goals, 2 assists
Quebec at Charlottetown - 6 PM EST
Drummondville at Moncton - 6 PM EST
Rimouski at Chicoutimi - 7 PM EST
Cape Breton at Gatineau - 7 PM EST
Baie-Comeau at Rouyn-Noranda - 7 PM EST
Victoriaville at Shawinigan - 7 PM EST
Newfoundland at Sherbrooke - 7 PM EST
Blainville-Boisbriand at Val-d'Or - 7 PM EST
