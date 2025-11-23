Recap: Chicoutimi's Reign Of Terror Continues, Obliterate Mooseheads 9-3

There may have been six games but none were as decisive and explosive as Chicoutimi's win over Halifax.
Lately, there's been no stopping Chicoutimi, who have demolished just about any and every team that has bothered to step in their way as of yet. Last night was no different, making quick and easy work of the Halifax Mooseheads.
Emmanuel Vermette led the way with four points, while 2026 NHL draft prospect Emile Ricard netted a goal and two assists and Nathan Lecompte, Christophe Berthelot, Alonso Gosselin, and Anaheim Ducks prospects Maxim Masse and Emile Guite all got two a piece.
It also proved to be a special occasion for Jacob Gomez, who scored his first career QMJHL goal.
Other Scores
Val-d'Or (1) - Blainville-Boisbriand (3)
Rouyn-Noranda (4) - Gatineau (1)
Newfoundland (6) - Quebec (2)
Shawinigan (2) - Victoriaville (1)
Sherbrooke (1) - Cape Breton (4)
Player of the night:
Emmanuel Vermette (CHI) - 2 goals, 2 assists
Charlottetown at Moncton - 2 PM EST
