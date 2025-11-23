    • Powered by Roundtable

    Recap: Chicoutimi's Reign Of Terror Continues, Obliterate Mooseheads 9-3

    Jacob Titus
    Nov 23, 2025, 06:04
    Jacob Titus
    Jacob Titus
    Jacob Titus
    Jacob Titus

    Recap: Chicoutimi's Reign Of Terror Continues, Obliterate Mooseheads 9-3

    Jacob Titus
    Nov 23, 2025, 06:04
    Jacob Titus
    Nov 23, 2025, 06:04
    Updated at: Nov 23, 2025, 06:05

    Chicoutimi dominates Halifax with a nine-goal offensive explosion. Vermette ignites the attack, while prospects and emerging stars light the scoreboard.

    There may have been six games but none were as decisive and explosive as Chicoutimi's win over Halifax.

    Zoomed In: Chicoutimi (9) - Halifax (3)

    Chicoutimi celebrate (Photo: Bruno Girard)

    Lately, there's been no stopping Chicoutimi, who have demolished just about any and every team that has bothered to step in their way as of yet. Last night was no different, making quick and easy work of the Halifax Mooseheads. 

    Emmanuel Vermette led the way with four points, while 2026 NHL draft prospect Emile Ricard netted a goal and two assists and Nathan Lecompte, Christophe Berthelot, Alonso Gosselin, and Anaheim Ducks prospects Maxim Masse and Emile Guite all got two a piece.

    It also proved to be a special occasion for Jacob Gomez, who scored his first career QMJHL goal.

    Other Scores

    Val-d'Or (1) - Blainville-Boisbriand (3)

    Rouyn-Noranda (4) - Gatineau (1)

    Newfoundland (6) - Quebec (2)

    Shawinigan (2) - Victoriaville (1)

    Sherbrooke (1) - Cape Breton (4)

    Player of the night:

    Emmanuel Vermette (CHI) - 2 goals, 2 assists

    Tonight's Games

    Charlottetown at Moncton - 2 PM EST

    Related

    Last recap | Power rankings

    Never want to miss out on any QMJHL news? Make sure to book mark THN's QMJHL site.

    Also follow @jakewtitus and @roryyarthur on X/Twitter for more updates.

    Read more

    Shawinigan's Ben Radley Departed Team, Returned To Ontario, OHL

    Cataractes Drop Import Pick, 2026 NHL Draft Eligible Furuvik

    Rouyn-Noranda Add American Blueliner Kaldenbach From BCHL

    Cape Breton Eagles Add Forward Kelly From OHL's Ottawa 67's

    Shawinigan Acquires Defenseman Wright From Remparts