Recap: Cataractes Stay Hot, Take Down Armada

A busy Friday saw eight games take place across the QMJHL, highlighted by Shawinigan's road win at Blainville-Boisbriand.

Zoomed In: Shawinigan (4) - Blainville-Boisbriand (2)

The Shawinigan Cataractes have been hot lately, and came into Blainville-Boisbriand looking to continue their stretch of solid play against a contender struggling with injuries.

The game started just the way the Cataractes would've wanted, with Malik Desrochers, the 35th pick in the 2025 QMJHL draft, scoring his first QMJHL goal just 2:39 into the contest.

Chad Lygitsakos added a 2-0 strike just a couple minutes later, before St. Louis Blues star prospect Justin Carbonneau found himself wide open in front to score his 19th of the year, temporarily tying him for the league lead in goals and cutting the deficit in half heading into the first intermission.

In the second, Matt Gosselin tied the game for the Armada, and the teams remained deadlocked heading into the third. 4:29 into the final frame, Felix Lacerte's 20th of the year gave him back sole possession of first in the goals leaderboard, and gave his Cataractes a 3-2 lead.

Jordan Tourigny's 200-foot empty netter iced the game in the dying seconds, giving Shawinigan a statement 4-2 road victory.

Mathys Fernandez had a big showing in goal, stopping 31 of 33 Armada shots sent his way, including all 13 in the third period. Lygitsakos led the way offensively in the win, adding an assist alongside his goal, while Vegas Golden Knights draft pick Mateo Nobert recorded a pair of assists for the Armada

Other Scores

Moncton (8) - Saint John (4)

Sherbrooke (3) - Cape Breton (1)

Newfoundland (1) - Quebec (6)

Val-d'Or (6) - Gatineau (2)

Halifax (5) - Baie-Comeau (4)

Rouyn-Noranda (4) - Drummondville (1)

Rimouski (3) - Victoriaville (1)

Player of the night:

Oleg Kulebiakin (HAL) - 3 goals, 1 assist

Tonight's Games

Newfoundland at Quebec - 4 PM EST

Val-d'Or at Blainville-Boisbriand - 4 PM EST

Shawinigan at Victoriaville - 4 PM EST

Rouyn-Noranda at Gatineau - 4 PM EST

Halifax at Chicoutimi - 4 PM EST

Sherbrooke at Cape Breton - 6 PM EST

