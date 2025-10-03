Recap: Hickey Remains Undefeated As Islanders Claw Back

Yesterday, the QMJHL saw three games on the schedule, with the Charlottetown Islanders retaining the feat of being among just two teams to not lose in regulation. They'll face the other, the undefeated Blainville-Boisbriand Armada tomorrow.

Zoomed In: Charlottetown (4) - Gatineau (3)

The Charlottetown Islanders continue their hot start to the 2025-26 season with yet another victory, putting them at 5-0-1 to start the season.

Goaltender Donald Hickey has remained a key piece for the team, stopping 24 over 27 this game, bringing his totals to a .939 save percentage over four games this season.

After conceding the first goal, CJ Watroba, Tyler Peddle and Nathan Leek would pot goals to give the Islanders a 3-1 lead that they would go on to drop by the third. With just over five minutes left, Nathan Leek would return with his second of the night to secure the game.

As for the Gatineau side, Danai Shaiikov stopped 19/22 before getting pulled for Nathan St. Pierre, presumably because of injury. That's a tough break for the rookie Shaiikov, who has put up a .912 save percentage through four games so far this season.

Goal scorers on the Olympiques side include overager Maxime Cote, Justin Boiselle and Simon-Xavier Cyr, meanwhile recent 2025 QMJHL first round pick Louis-Etienne Halley notched two assists.

Other Scores

Chicoutimi (3) - Cape Breton (2) (SO)

Baie-Comeau (1) - Halifax (4)

Player of the night:

Quinn Kennedy (HFX) - 2 goals, 0 assists

Tonight's Games

Chicoutimi at Cape Breton - 6 PM EDT

Rimouski at Quebec - 7 PM EDT

Val-d'Or at Rouyn-Noranda - 7 PM EDT

Shawinigan at Drummondville - 7 PM EDT

Charlottetown at Blainville-Boisbriand - 7 PM EDT

Gatineau at Sherbrooke - 7 PM EDT

Related

Last recap | Power rankings

Never want to miss out on any QMJHL news? Make sure to book mark THN's QMJHL site.

Also follow @jakewtitus and @roryyarthur on X/Twitter for more updates.

Read more

Sea Dogs Sign Import Pick Vilen

Blues Star Prospect Justin Carbonneau Returned To QMJHL's Blainville-Boisbriand Armada

Wildcats Import Magnusson Commits To NCAA Program

Penguins Star Prospect Bill Zonnon Out Four Weeks

Halifax Mooseheads Star Liam Kilfoil Commits To NCAA's Northeastern University