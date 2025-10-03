    • Powered by Roundtable

    Recap: Hickey Remains Undefeated As Islanders Claw Back

    Jacob Titus
    Oct 3, 2025, 06:49
    Updated at: Oct 3, 2025, 06:49

    Yesterday, the QMJHL saw three games on the schedule, with the Charlottetown Islanders retaining the feat of being among just two teams to not lose in regulation. They'll face the other, the undefeated Blainville-Boisbriand Armada tomorrow.

    Zoomed In: Charlottetown (4) - Gatineau (3)

    The Islanders celebrate around Donald Hickey after a win (Photo: Dominic Charette)

    The Charlottetown Islanders continue their hot start to the 2025-26 season with yet another victory, putting them at 5-0-1 to start the season.

    Goaltender Donald Hickey has remained a key piece for the team, stopping 24 over 27 this game, bringing his totals to a .939 save percentage over four games this season.

    After conceding the first goal, CJ Watroba, Tyler Peddle and Nathan Leek would pot goals to give the Islanders a 3-1 lead that they would go on to drop by the third. With just over five minutes left, Nathan Leek would return with his second of the night to secure the game.

    As for the Gatineau side, Danai Shaiikov stopped 19/22 before getting pulled for Nathan St. Pierre, presumably because of injury. That's a tough break for the rookie Shaiikov, who has put up a .912 save percentage through four games so far this season. 

    Goal scorers on the Olympiques side include overager Maxime Cote, Justin Boiselle and Simon-Xavier Cyr, meanwhile recent 2025 QMJHL first round pick Louis-Etienne Halley notched two assists.

    Other Scores

    Chicoutimi (3) - Cape Breton (2) (SO)

    Baie-Comeau (1) - Halifax (4)

    Player of the night:

    Quinn Kennedy (HFX) - 2 goals, 0 assists

    Tonight's Games

    Chicoutimi at Cape Breton - 6 PM EDT

    Rimouski at Quebec - 7 PM EDT

    Val-d'Or at Rouyn-Noranda - 7 PM EDT

    Shawinigan at Drummondville - 7 PM EDT

    Charlottetown at Blainville-Boisbriand - 7 PM EDT

    Gatineau at Sherbrooke - 7 PM EDT

