Recap: Islanders Come Out On Top In Shootout Over Shawinigan

Week three of QMJHL action kicked off with a lone game between the Charlottetown Islanders and the Shawinigan Cataractes, where the Isles ended up besting the Cataractes in overtime

Zoomed In: Charlottetown (4) - Shawinigan (3) (OT)

The Shawinigan Cataractes came into this game with plenty of fury, scoring the first three goals of the game, one in each period. Felix Lacerte potted two, while Jordan Forget potted the third.

However, the Cataractes counted out the scrappy Charlottetown Islanders' who rose to the occasion in the third and scored three to make up the difference and one more to win the game in overtime.

Their hero was undeniably defenseman Marcus Kearsey, who potted a hat-trick, including the overtime winner and an assist. Additionally, Ross Campbell and William Shields potted two points as well.

Player of the night:

Marcus Kearsey (CHA) - 3 goals, 1 assist

Tonight's Games

Chicoutimi at Cape Breton - 6 PM EDT

Baie-Comeau at Halifax - 6 PM EDT

Charlottetown at Gatineau - 7 PM EDT

Related

Last recap | Power rankings

Never want to miss out on any QMJHL news? Make sure to book mark THN's QMJHL site.

Also follow @jakewtitus and @roryyarthur on X/Twitter for more updates.

Read more

Sea Dogs Sign Import Pick Vilen

Blues Star Prospect Justin Carbonneau Returned To QMJHL's Blainville-Boisbriand Armada

Wildcats Import Magnusson Commits To NCAA Program

Penguins Star Prospect Bill Zonnon Out Four Weeks

Halifax Mooseheads Star Liam Kilfoil Commits To NCAA's Northeastern University