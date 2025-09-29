Recap: Tigres Imports The Difference In Shootout Win Over Voltigeurs

A Sunday slate of four games ended the QMJHL's second week of action.

Zoomed In: Victoriaville (5) - Drummondville (4)

While the Victoriaville Tigres are no superpower, they've been much more fun to watch in the infancy of the new season compared to the last placed team of 2024-25.

A big reason for this is their duo of 17-year-old Russian import forwards, Yegor Shilov and Alexei Vlasov. Both youngsters played last season in the USHL, but came over to the Tigres over the summer. This has proved to be a big boost for Victoriaville's attack, and both 2026 draft eligibles are sitting at six points through the season's first four games.

On Sunday, Shilov and Vlasov both put up a goal and two assists as the Tigres took down the Drummondville Voltigeurs 5-4 in a shootout. Both scored a goal and assisted the other's in the first period to give the Tigres a 2-0 lead heading into the first intermission.

Then, Drummondville stormed back in the second and third frames, including a go-ahead mark late in the third period from Jesse Allecia to see the Voltigeurs go up 4-3. But it was Alexis Bourque's second of the night, with an assist from Vlasov, that tied the game for the Tigres with just 11 seconds to go in the game.

Overtime solved nothing, sending the two sides to a shootout. Fittingly, Shilov and Vlasov scored both of Victoriaville's shootout goals to win them the game, capping off a great showing by the two young Russian stars.

Other Scores

Charlottetown (4) - Newfoundland (1)

Chicoutimi (3) - Rimouski (1)

Rouyn-Noranda (3) - Val D'or (5)

Player of the night:

Nathan Brisson (VDO) - 2 goals, 2 assists

Tonight's Games

No games until Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025.

