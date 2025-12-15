Recap: Islanders Put Five Past Mooseheads On Teddy Bear Toss Night

Week 13 of the 2025-26 QMJHL campaign concluded with six games on Sunday, including an emphatic performance on teddy bear toss night in Charlottetown.

Zoomed In: Halifax (1) - Charlottetown (5)

It was a special night out in P.E.I. on Sunday, and the Islanders made sure it was worth the price of admission (and the price of a stuffed animal!) with a big victory.

For the second year in a row, Nathan Leek scored the goal for the Islanders that began the parade of teddy bears onto the ice, this year with a cheeky shorthanded marker. That remained the only goal of the first period after all the fuzzy animals were removed.

In the second, Will Shields scored on the power play to put the Islanders up 2-0 before Connor MacPhearson got one back shorthanded just over a minute later. Marcus Kearsey later restored the two goal advantage, which held into the second intermission.

The third saw two more from Nathan Leek to complete his hat trick and give him 21 goals on the year, as the Islanders closed out a 5-1 victory. The match saw some serious festivities with 22 seconds to go, with 10 players (five each side) being sent to the showers early.

Leek added an assist to go alongside his hat trick, and Kearsey ended the night with three (1+2) points of his own. Donald Hickey stopped 24 of 25 Mooseheads shots to pick up the win.

Other Scores

Newfoundland (1) - Cape Breton (2)

Shawinigan (1) - Quebec (3)

Victoriaville (3) - Val-d'Or (2)

Sherbrooke (2) - Rouyn-Noranda (3) (OT)

Chicoutimi (6) - Drummondville (2)

Player of the Night

Nathan Leek (CHA) - 3 goals, 1 assist

Next Games: Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025

Related

Last recap | Power rankings

Never want to miss out on any QMJHL news? Make sure to book mark THN's QMJHL site.

Also follow @roryyarthur on X/Twitter for more updates.

Read more

Washington Capitals Prospect Miroslav Satan Jr. Signs With Shawinigan

Mathis Langevin Leaves Océanic, Joins NCAA

Danny Buckley Leaves Wildcats, Signs In BCHL

Drakkar Sign American Goalie Sam Caulfield

Phoenix Sign Former London Knights Defenseman PJ Fagan