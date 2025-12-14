Recap: Saguenéens Use Strong First To Beat Cataractes

A busy Saturday saw 16 teams in action across the QMJHL, including a high-scoring affair in Rouyn-Noranda and a surprising upset in Baie-Comeau. It also saw a strong Chicoutimi side pick up a 10th road victory of the year.

While Chicoutimi has remained one of the best teams in the QMJHL for the vast majority of the season, they've now lost their spot atop the Eastern conference thanks to Moncton's recent surge.

Even so, they continue to show more ways of evolved offence, such as Saturday's affair in Shawinigan.

The scoring started through Thomas Desruisseaux, who got the Saguenéens on the board 3:24 into the game. Maxim Masse, who has been on absolute fire, doubled the lead later on in the first.

The Anaheim Ducks draft pick has 10 goals across an ongoing five-game goal streak, and now is tied with Felix Lacerte for top spot in the league in goals, while also sitting tied for second in points.

While he certainly wasn't bad to start the season, Masse's outburst of scoring has added more layers to Chicoutimi's offence.

A much less likely scorer in Alexis Toussaint pushed the lead to 3-0 early in the second period with just his second of the season. Then, two Cataractes goals from Chad Lygitsakos and Dylan Laframboise 31 seconds apart reduced the lead to 3-2 before an Alonso Gosselin penalty gave Shawinigan the chance to equalize on the power play.

Instead, it was Emmannuel Vermette who scored shorthanded, and gave Chicoutimi a two-goal lead that they'd carry into the third.

In the final frame, Shawinigan pushed early, with new signing Miroslav Satan Jr. finding the scoresheet for the first time with his new club, but couldn't find an equalizer before time expired, letting Chicoutimi walk away with the all important road victory.

Masse and Vermette's two (1+1) point showings led the way en route to victory, while Raphael Precourt stopped 23 of 26 shots to pick up the win.

Other Scores

Victoriaville (5) - Rouyn-Noranda (7)

Sherbrooke (2) - Val-d'Or (6)

Saint John (1) - Quebec (5)

Gatineau (5) - Rimouski (2)

Blainville-Boisbriand (1) - Baie-Comeau (4)

Halifax (1) - Moncton (5)

Newfoundland (2) - Cape Breton (4)

Player of the Night

Thomas Verdon (ROU) - 3 goals, 1 assist

Tonight's Games

Halifax at Charlottetown - 1 PM EST

Newfoundland at Cape Breton - 2 PM EST

Shawinigan at Quebec - 3 PM EST

Victoriaville at Val-d'Or - 3 PM EST

Sherbrooke at Rouyn-Noranda - 4 PM EST

Chicoutimi at Drummondville - 4 PM EST

