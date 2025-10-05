    • Powered by Roundtable

    Recap: Larose's Five Points Lunges Regiment Past Drakkar

    Jacob Titus
    Oct 5, 2025, 12:00
    Jacob Titus
    Oct 5, 2025, 12:00
    Updated at: Oct 5, 2025, 12:00

    This Saturday saw four games hit the deck, with three of the four filled with high-flying and tallying offense.

    Zoomed In: Baie-Comeau (2) - Newfoundland (6)

    Dawson Sharkey (center) celebrating after a goal with Justin Larose (Photo: Jeff Parsons)

    The Newfoundland Regiment put on a display of firepower, netting six goals in their big win against the Baie-Comeau Drakkar, with captain Justin Larose tallying a goal and dishing out four helpers for a massive five point night. Now with 13 points over five games, the overager is on pace for a cool 166 point season. 

    2026 NHL draft eligible Louis-Francois Belanger netted two goals tonight, bring him to five through five games, while Tyson Goguen continues his ascension with a three point night (1+2) netting him nine on the season.

    Antoine Proulx was the Regiment's starting man, with the 2026 NHL draft eligible picking up 27 saves and the win.

    On the other side, things weren't as pretty.

    Louis-Charles Plourde picked up two points despite the loss: a goal and an assist. Furthermore, defenseman Mattias Gilbert added two assists last night as well. 

    Other Scores

    Victoriaville (2) - Rouyn-Noranda (4)

    Quebec (8) - Rimouski (3)

    Saint John (7) - Moncton (5)

    Player of the night:

    Justin Larose (NFL) - 1 goal, 4 assists

    Tonight's Games

    Halifax at Moncton - 2 PM EDT

    Chicoutmi at Saint John - 2 PM EDT

    Baie-Comeau at Newfoundland - 2:30 PM EDT

    Victoriaville at Val-d'Or - 3 PM EDT

    Gatineau at Blainville-Boisbriand - 3 PM EDT

    Shawinigan at Sherbrooke - 3 PM EDT

    Charlottetown at Drummondville - 4 PM EDT

    Related

    Last recap | Power rankings

    Never want to miss out on any QMJHL news? Make sure to book mark THN's QMJHL site.

    Also follow @jakewtitus and @roryyarthur on X/Twitter for more updates.

    Read more

    Sea Dogs Sign Import Pick Vilen

    Blues Star Prospect Justin Carbonneau Returned To QMJHL's Blainville-Boisbriand Armada

    Wildcats Import Magnusson Commits To NCAA Program

    Penguins Star Prospect Bill Zonnon Out Four Weeks

    Halifax Mooseheads Star Liam Kilfoil Commits To NCAA's Northeastern University