Recap: Larose's Five Points Lunges Regiment Past Drakkar

This Saturday saw four games hit the deck, with three of the four filled with high-flying and tallying offense.
The Newfoundland Regiment put on a display of firepower, netting six goals in their big win against the Baie-Comeau Drakkar, with captain Justin Larose tallying a goal and dishing out four helpers for a massive five point night. Now with 13 points over five games, the overager is on pace for a cool 166 point season.
2026 NHL draft eligible Louis-Francois Belanger netted two goals tonight, bring him to five through five games, while Tyson Goguen continues his ascension with a three point night (1+2) netting him nine on the season.
Antoine Proulx was the Regiment's starting man, with the 2026 NHL draft eligible picking up 27 saves and the win.
On the other side, things weren't as pretty.
Louis-Charles Plourde picked up two points despite the loss: a goal and an assist. Furthermore, defenseman Mattias Gilbert added two assists last night as well.
Other Scores
Victoriaville (2) - Rouyn-Noranda (4)
Quebec (8) - Rimouski (3)
Saint John (7) - Moncton (5)
Player of the night:
Justin Larose (NFL) - 1 goal, 4 assists
Halifax at Moncton - 2 PM EDT
Chicoutmi at Saint John - 2 PM EDT
Baie-Comeau at Newfoundland - 2:30 PM EDT
Victoriaville at Val-d'Or - 3 PM EDT
Gatineau at Blainville-Boisbriand - 3 PM EDT
Shawinigan at Sherbrooke - 3 PM EDT
Charlottetown at Drummondville - 4 PM EDT
