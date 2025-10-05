Recap: Larose's Five Points Lunges Regiment Past Drakkar

This Saturday saw four games hit the deck, with three of the four filled with high-flying and tallying offense.

Zoomed In: Baie-Comeau (2) - Newfoundland (6)

The Newfoundland Regiment put on a display of firepower, netting six goals in their big win against the Baie-Comeau Drakkar, with captain Justin Larose tallying a goal and dishing out four helpers for a massive five point night. Now with 13 points over five games, the overager is on pace for a cool 166 point season.

2026 NHL draft eligible Louis-Francois Belanger netted two goals tonight, bring him to five through five games, while Tyson Goguen continues his ascension with a three point night (1+2) netting him nine on the season.

Antoine Proulx was the Regiment's starting man, with the 2026 NHL draft eligible picking up 27 saves and the win.

On the other side, things weren't as pretty.

Louis-Charles Plourde picked up two points despite the loss: a goal and an assist. Furthermore, defenseman Mattias Gilbert added two assists last night as well.

Other Scores

Victoriaville (2) - Rouyn-Noranda (4)

Quebec (8) - Rimouski (3)

Saint John (7) - Moncton (5)

Player of the night:

Justin Larose (NFL) - 1 goal, 4 assists

Tonight's Games

Halifax at Moncton - 2 PM EDT

Chicoutmi at Saint John - 2 PM EDT

Baie-Comeau at Newfoundland - 2:30 PM EDT

Victoriaville at Val-d'Or - 3 PM EDT

Gatineau at Blainville-Boisbriand - 3 PM EDT

Shawinigan at Sherbrooke - 3 PM EDT

Charlottetown at Drummondville - 4 PM EDT

