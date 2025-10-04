Recap: Armada Dominate Islanders In Top Ranked Showdown

The first Friday of October saw six games of QMJHL action, highlighted by a battle between Blainville-Boisbriand and Charlottetown to see who would stand as the last undefeated team in regulation.

Zoomed In: Charlottetown (0) - Blainville-Boisbriand (8)

One of the most anticipated games so far this season turned out to be no contest at all.

Top of the east Charlottetown travelled to face Blainville-Boisbriand, first in the west and the top-ranked team in the entire CHL. Both teams entered the game without a single regulation loss, with a single shootout loss from the Islanders being the only blemish on either team's record thus far.

But, this game looked anything but a clash of the titans. The Armada scored early, with Justin Carbonneau grabbing his first of two goals in the contest in his first game back in the QMJHL after being released from Blues camp earlier in the week. Then, top 2026 NHL draft prospect Xavier Villeneuve scored a beauty, walking in from the blue line, dancing around a check and depositing on the backhand.

The second period continued the onslaught, with four more Armada goals leaving them with a 6-0 lead heading into the third, which turned into an 8-0 final. The shots were 35-26 in favour of the home side.

Matt Gosselin scored three (2+1) points in the contest to keep him atop the QMJHL scoring list, while Villeneuve and Vegas Golden Knights prospect Mateo Nobert put up a goal and two assists each. Theo Lemieux, Mael Lavigne and Vincent Desjardins all picked up a pair of helpers, while Jakub Milota earned his first shutout of the season.

Other Scores

Chicoutimi (3) - Cape Breton (0)

Rimouski (2) - Quebec (3) (SO)

Val-d'Or (2) - Rouyn-Noranda (5)

Gatineau (2) - Sherbrooke (6)

Shawinigan (3) - Drummondville (5)

Player of the night:

Loic Poirier (SHE) - 2 goals, 2 assists

Tonight's Games

Victoriaville at Rouyn-Noranda - 4 PM EDT

Quebec at Rimouski - 4 PM EDT

Baie-Comeau at Newfoundland - 5:30 PM EDT

Saint John at Moncton - 6 PM EDT

