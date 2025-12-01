Recap: Masse's Hat Trick Gets Chicoutimi Back On Track

November concluded with five QMJHL games taking place across the league, including a Saguenéens win they desperately needed.

Zoomed In: Chicoutimi (6) - Val-d'Or (3)

It was a trying weekend in Chicoutimi. Entering a stretch with three games in three days, all on the road, it was a chance to prove themselves as the top team in the league.

However, the start of the weekend didn't go to plan. They fell to Val-d'Or on Friday, before losing to Rouyn-Noranda on Saturday. That left Sunday's trip back to Val-d'Or as a chance to right the ship and keep themselves top of the league on points percentage.

Right from the start of the first period, the Sags seemed eager to take that chance. Anaheim Ducks prospect Emile Guite got the scoring started just under five minutes into the first, before fellow Ducks draft pick Maxim Masse's first of the night doubled the lead later on.

Nathan Lecompte made sure all three of Chicoutimi's leading scorers got on the scoresheet in the first soon after, giving the visitors a 3-0 lead heading into the break.

In the second, import forward Anton Linde struck on the power play to extend the lead to four, before Foreurs goals from overager Louis-Charles Plourde and Benjamin Olivier got the hosts within two at the end the period.

This didn't seem to rattle to Saguenéens all too much, as Masse scored two goals in 35 seconds to complete his hat trick, and give his team a 6-2 advantage. The red-hot Philippe Veilleux scored a power play tally with 33 seconds left as consolation, leaving the final score at 6-3 Sags.

Masse's hat trick led the way, with Lecompte (1+2) and Emmanuel Vermette (0+3) also scoring three points. In goal, Mathias Hernandez stopped 26 of 29 shots sent his way.

Other Scores

Cape Breton (5) - Saint John (2)

Shawinigan (2) - Rimouski (1)

Blainville-Boisbriand (4) - Victoriaville (1)

Moncton (3) - Drummondville (2) (SO)

Player of the Night

Maxim Masse (CHI) - 3 goals, 0 assists

Next Games: Friday, Dec. 4, 2025

