Recap: Tigres Erase Two Goal Deficit To Defeat Phoenix

The last Saturday of November saw seven games played across the league, with some comebacks and overtime thrillers, including Victoriaville's win over Sherbrooke.

Zoomed In: Victoriaville (3) - Sherbrooke (2) (OT)

It's been an up and down season for the Victoriaville Tigres, with some young players showing improvement and taking a step from last season, and tonight showed some key growth within the team.

A big first period for the host Phoenix saw goals from Cameron Haye and Robin Benoit give them a 2-0 lead heading into the break, doubling the Tigres in shots 14-7 while dominating the flow of play.

But, from there, the tide began to shift in the favour of Victoriaville. Jeremy Belleau scored his second of the season a quarter of the way into the second, before the dynamic Russian duo of Alexey Vlasov and Egor Shilov teamed up again on Vlasov's power-play goal in the third, the 17-year-old's 18th goal of the year, putting him in sole possession of third in the QMJHL in goals this season.

That pushed the game to overtime, where the unlikely hero in Belleau scored his second of the night and third of the season, securing the victory for the Tigres.

Matheo Lepage put up a pair of helpers in the victory, while Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Gabriel D'Aigle stopped 32 of 34 en route to his sixth win of the year.

Other Scores

Quebec (6) - Baie-Comeau (2)

Chicoutimi (1) - Rouyn-Noranda (4)

Moncton (3) - Shawinigan (4) (SO)

Gatineau (3) - Blainville-Boisbriand (6)

Halifax (0) - Newfoundland (7)

Cape Breton (7) - Saint John (3)



Player of the Night

Romain Litalien (CAP) - 3 goals, 2 assists

Tonight's Games

Cape Breton at Saint John - 2 PM EST

Chicoutimi at Val-d'Or - 3 PM EST

Shawinigan at Rimouski - 3 PM EST

Blainville-Boisbriand at Victoriaville - 4 PM EST

Moncton at Drummondville - 4 PM EST

