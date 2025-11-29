Recap: Mooseheads Score 8 In Big Win Over Regiment

Week 11 of the QMJHL started off with a seven-game Friday slate, seeing a pair of teams score eight goals, including the Halifax Mooseheads.

Zoomed In: Halofax (8) - Newfoundland (5)

While they didn't get into their hotel until 4:30 a.m. Friday morning, the Halifax Mooseheads looked full of energy on the ice, piling eight goals past the Newfoundland Regiment in a big 8-5 win.

Shawn Carrier's first of the night came on the power play to open the scoring in a busy first period, where the teams traded goals until Quinn Kennedy and then Connor MacPhearson's tally with 35 seconds left in the frame put the visitors up 4-2 heading into the first intermission.

In the second, Justin Larose's first of two goals on the night got the Regiment back within one, before import Jasu Mensonen restored the Mooseheads lead to two following a disallowed equalizer by Newfoundland. Noah Laberge once again brought the Regiment within a goal soon after, but the score held at 5-4 until the second intermission.

The teams once again traded goals to start the third period, with Carrier and Larose each scoring their second of the game about two minutes apart from each other, leaving the score at 6-5 in favour of Halifax. Then, Kennedy's second of the game and Carrier's hat trick goal, both coming on the power play 27 seconds apart after a sequence which sent two Regiment players to the box for slashing minors at the same time iced the game, with Halifax taking it six five.

Carrier's hat trick led the way, with the 18-year-old forward also picking up an assist in the win. Kennedy also had three (2+1) points in the win, with Owen Phillips (0+3), MacPhearson (1+1), Liam Kilfoil (0+2) and Oleg Kulebiakin (0+2) all each scoring multi point affairs.

Larose's two goals and an assist saw him end the night three points clear atop the QMJHL points race, while Dawson Sharkey put up two assists of his own.

Other Scores

Charlottetown (8) - Saint John (2)

Moncton (3) - Victoriaville (2) (OT)

Gatineau (1) - Rimouski (2) (OT)

Quebec (5) - Baie-Comeau (0)

Chicoutimi (3) - Val-d'Or (5)

Drummondville (3) - Sherbrooke (1)

Player of the Night

Shawn Carrier (HAL) - 3 goals, 1 assist

Tonight's Games

Quebec at Baie-Comeau - 4 PM EST

Victoriaville at Sherbrooke - 4 PM EST

Chicoutimi at Rouyn-Noranda - 4 PM EST

Moncton at Shawinigan - 4 PM EST

Gatineau at Blainville-Boisbriand - 4 PM EST

Halifax at Newfoundland - 5:30 PM EST

Cape Breton at Saint John - 6 PM EST

Related

Last recap | Power rankings

Never want to miss out on any QMJHL news? Make sure to book mark THN's QMJHL site.

Also follow @roryyarthur on X/Twitter for more updates.

Read more

Goaltender Zach Pelletier Traded From Huskies To Drakkar

Remparts Sign Former OHL Centre Ethan Toms

Team CHL Loses To USA: Here's How The QMJHL's Prospects Fared

Sherbrooke Phoenix Goaltender Lands NCAA Commitment

Sea Dogs Acquire Recently Departed Gendron From Drakkar