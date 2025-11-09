Recap: Mooseheads Use Third Period Comeback To Take Down Islanders

Saturday's action saw high scoring wins for Gatineau, Shawinigan and Rimouski, while a battle between Western conference giants headlined the night.

Zoomed In: Halifax (4) - Charlottetown (2)

The Halifax Mooseheads came into west-leading Charlottetown on Saturday and took home a huge victory that puts them just three points back of the conference leaders with three games in hand.

A scoreless first was followed by a pair of Islanders goals in the second, as Nathan Leek's team-leading 12th of the year opened the scoring, followed by Ross Campbell, giving the hosts a 2-0 lead heading into the second intermission.

The third period showed a different story, however, as four unanswered Mooseheads goals, a pair for each of Shawn Carrier and 2026 NHL draft eligible Caylen Blake, brought the road side to a huge victory.

Connor MacPhearson recorded a pair of assists while Nick Cirka stopped 32 of 34 Islanders shots.

These two teams will face off again in Halifax on Sunday, with both hoping for a huge two points as the race for top spot in the west starts to heat up.

#157 Halifax Mooseheads 4 Charlottetown Islanders 2 08-11-25

Other Scores

Gatineau (7) - Baie-Comeau (3)

Rouyn-Noranda (3) - Shawinigan (7)

Val-d'Or (3) - Rimouski (8)

Cape Breton (3) - Newfoundland (1)

Player of the Night:

Jack Martin (RIM) - 2 goals, 3 assists, +6

Tonight's Games

Charlottetown at Halifax - 2 PM EST

Moncton at Rimouski - 3 PM EST

Blainville-Boisbriand at Drummondville - 4 PM EST



Baie-Comeau at Chicoutimi - 4 PM EST

Saint John at Victoriaville - 4 PM EST

Drakkar Acquire Overage Forward Cavallin From Foreurs

Five-Season Vet, Sea Dogs Overager Left QMJHL

Islanders Forward Leek Commits To Ferris State

QMJHL Signings Update November 1st, 2025

Nathan Lecompte Returns To Chicoutimi After All

