    • Powered by Roundtable

    Recap: Shaiikov Thrives In Olympiques Loss To Saguenéens

    Jacob Titus
    Nov 8, 2025, 06:05
    Jacob Titus
    Jacob Titus
    Jacob Titus
    Jacob Titus

    Recap: Shaiikov Thrives In Olympiques Loss To Saguenéens

    Jacob Titus
    Nov 8, 2025, 06:05
    Jacob Titus
    Nov 8, 2025, 06:05
    Updated at: Nov 8, 2025, 06:05

    Despite Gatineau's loss, netminder Danai Shaiikov delivered a stellar 39-save performance, showcasing resilience against a high-powered offense.

    Zoomed In: Gatineau (2) - Chicoutimi (4)

    The Saguenéens continue their hot streak, lighting up the Olympiques with 43 shots as they took down Gatineau 4-3. Anaheim Ducks prospect Emile Guite had two points in the affair, a goal and an assist. Despite the impressive performance by the Sags, none was more impressive than that of Olympiquers netminder Danai Shaiikov who denied all but three, stopping 39 pucks. 

    Other Scores

    Cape Breton (3) - Newfoudland (1)

    Val-d'Or (3) - Quebec (4) (OT)

    Blainville-Boisbriand (5) - Shawinigan (4)

    Saint John (1) - Drummondville (4)

    Rouyn-Noranda (3) - Victoriaville (2)

    Moncton (3) - Sherbrooke (4)

    Player of the night:

    Mavrick Lachance (SHE) - 2 goals, 1 assist

    Tonight's Games

    Gatineau at Baie-Comeau - 4 PM EST

    Val-d'Or at Rimouski - 4 PM EST

    Rouyn-Noranda at Shawinigan - 4 PM EST

    Cape Breton at Newfoundland - 5:30 PM EST

    Halifax at Charlottetown - 6 PM ET

    Related

    Last recap | Power rankings

    Never want to miss out on any QMJHL news? Make sure to book mark THN's QMJHL site.

    Also follow @jakewtitus and @roryyarthur on X/Twitter for more updates.

    Read more

    Drakkar Acquire Overage Forward Cavallin From Foreurs

    Five-Season Vet, Sea Dogs Overager Left QMJHL

    Islanders Forward Leek Commits To Ferris State

    QMJHL Signings Update November 1st, 2025

    Nathan Lecompte Returns To Chicoutimi After All

    Image

    For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.