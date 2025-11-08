Recap: Shaiikov Thrives In Olympiques Loss To Saguenéens

The Saguenéens continue their hot streak, lighting up the Olympiques with 43 shots as they took down Gatineau 4-3. Anaheim Ducks prospect Emile Guite had two points in the affair, a goal and an assist. Despite the impressive performance by the Sags, none was more impressive than that of Olympiquers netminder Danai Shaiikov who denied all but three, stopping 39 pucks.
Other Scores
Cape Breton (3) - Newfoudland (1)
Val-d'Or (3) - Quebec (4) (OT)
Blainville-Boisbriand (5) - Shawinigan (4)
Saint John (1) - Drummondville (4)
Rouyn-Noranda (3) - Victoriaville (2)
Moncton (3) - Sherbrooke (4)
Player of the night:
Mavrick Lachance (SHE) - 2 goals, 1 assist
Gatineau at Baie-Comeau - 4 PM EST
Val-d'Or at Rimouski - 4 PM EST
Rouyn-Noranda at Shawinigan - 4 PM EST
Cape Breton at Newfoundland - 5:30 PM EST
Halifax at Charlottetown - 6 PM ET
