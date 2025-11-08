Recap: Shaiikov Thrives In Olympiques Loss To Saguenéens

Zoomed In: Gatineau (2) - Chicoutimi (4)

The Saguenéens continue their hot streak, lighting up the Olympiques with 43 shots as they took down Gatineau 4-3. Anaheim Ducks prospect Emile Guite had two points in the affair, a goal and an assist. Despite the impressive performance by the Sags, none was more impressive than that of Olympiquers netminder Danai Shaiikov who denied all but three, stopping 39 pucks.

Other Scores

Cape Breton (3) - Newfoudland (1)

Val-d'Or (3) - Quebec (4) (OT)

Blainville-Boisbriand (5) - Shawinigan (4)

Saint John (1) - Drummondville (4)

Rouyn-Noranda (3) - Victoriaville (2)

Moncton (3) - Sherbrooke (4)

Player of the night:

Mavrick Lachance (SHE) - 2 goals, 1 assist

Tonight's Games

Gatineau at Baie-Comeau - 4 PM EST

Val-d'Or at Rimouski - 4 PM EST

Rouyn-Noranda at Shawinigan - 4 PM EST

Cape Breton at Newfoundland - 5:30 PM EST

Halifax at Charlottetown - 6 PM ET

