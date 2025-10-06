Recap: Olympiques Hand Armada First Loss This Season

Sunday saw seven games take place across the QMJHL as the third week of the 2025-26 season comes to a close.
The Blainville-Boisbriand Armada were the last remaining undefeated team in the QMJHL this season heading into Sunday's contest against Gatineau. But in a tightly contested affair needed overtime, Gatineau completed the upset with a 2-1 victory.
Maxime Cote opened the scoring for Gatineau in the first period with a goal on the power play, while Ludovik Grenier equalized late in the second.
No breakthrough came in the third, so overtime was needed to decide a winner. Finn Barton proved to be the hero, jamming home a rebound past Armada goalie Arseni Radkov.
Danai Shaiikov stopped 29 of 30 shots for the Olympiques in the win, while Radkov saved 26 of 28 sent his way.
Other Scores
Chicoutimi (5) - Saint John (6)
Halifax (2) - Moncton (1) (OT)
Baie-Comeau (2) - Newfoundland (5)
Shawinigan (6) - Sherbrooke (3)
Victoriaville (5) - Val-d'Or (4) (SO)
Charlottetown (6) - Drummondville (5) (OT)
Player of the night:
Vince Elie (SHA) - 2 goals, 2 assists
No games until Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025.
Never want to miss out on any QMJHL news? Make sure to book mark THN's QMJHL site.
Also follow @jakewtitus and @roryyarthur on X/Twitter for more updates.
Sea Dogs Sign Import Pick Vilen
Blues Star Prospect Justin Carbonneau Returned To QMJHL's Blainville-Boisbriand Armada
Wildcats Import Magnusson Commits To NCAA Program
Penguins Star Prospect Bill Zonnon Out Four Weeks
Halifax Mooseheads Star Liam Kilfoil Commits To NCAA's Northeastern University