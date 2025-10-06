    • Powered by Roundtable

    Recap: Olympiques Hand Armada First Loss This Season

    Oct 6, 2025, 11:00
    Sunday saw seven games take place across the QMJHL as the third week of the 2025-26 season comes to a close.

    Zoomed In: Gatineau (2) - Blainville-Boisbriand (1) (OT)

    Danai Shaiikov put up 29 saves in Gatineau's 2-1 win over Blainville-Boisbriand in overtime. (Photo: Antoine Meunier)

    The Blainville-Boisbriand Armada were the last remaining undefeated team in the QMJHL this season heading into Sunday's contest against Gatineau. But in a tightly contested affair needed overtime, Gatineau completed the upset with a 2-1 victory.

    Maxime Cote opened the scoring for Gatineau in the first period with a goal on the power play, while Ludovik Grenier equalized late in the second.

    No breakthrough came in the third, so overtime was needed to decide a winner. Finn Barton proved to be the hero, jamming home a rebound past Armada goalie Arseni Radkov.

    Danai Shaiikov stopped 29 of 30 shots for the Olympiques in the win, while Radkov saved 26 of 28 sent his way.

    Other Scores

    Chicoutimi (5) - Saint John (6) 

    Halifax (2) - Moncton (1) (OT)

    Baie-Comeau (2) - Newfoundland (5)

    Shawinigan (6) - Sherbrooke (3)

    Victoriaville (5) - Val-d'Or (4) (SO)

    Charlottetown (6) - Drummondville (5) (OT)

    Player of the night:

    Vince Elie (SHA) - 2 goals, 2 assists

    Tonight's Games

    No games until Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025.

