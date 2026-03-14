Recap: Phoenix Knock Off Top-Ranked Saguenéens

A busy Friday evening across the QMJHL saw seven games take place. The most notable of those was a big upset by a Phoenix side looking to make a name for themselves as they round into postseason form.
The Chicoutimi Saguenéens have been in top form of late, and it really didn't seem like they'd be dropping another game in the regular season.
But on Friday, they travelled to face a plucky Sherbrooke Phoenix team that was ready to push back.
The start of the game made it seem like any other recent Sags game. Liam Lefebvre opened the scoring 16 seconds in, and Maxim Masse's 49th of the season made it 2-0 just 1:02 later.
But, Sherbrooke got one back soon after through Chad Bellemare, before Lefebvre doubled down to cap off a busy opening six minutes to the hockey game.
The rest of the first period slowed down, as Chicoutimi went into the first intermission up 3-1, and up 17-9 in shots.
Usually, this is where the Saguenéens just run away with the game, but the Phoenix had other plans. Goals in the second from Jean-Felix Lapointe and Thomas Rousseau evened up the score, and the teams entered the third period knotted up at three apiece.
It would once again be Sherbrooke who carried the play in the final frame. Louis-Alex Tremblay gave the hosts their first lead of the night, before Rousseau and Lapointe each scored their second goal of the evening to add some insurance.
A late Chicoutimi push wouldn't come, as Kyan Labbe's goal was well defended, and the Phoenix gave their home crowd a massive 6-3 win over the league leaders.
Moncton Wildcats fans tuning in might've been celebrating just as much, as this result means the New Brunswick side controls their destiny, and would win the Jean-Rougeau Trophy if they win their remaining four games.
Labbe stopped 35 of 38 Sags shots, including all 21 in the final two frames, to pick up the win. Rousseau's three (2+1) point night led the way, while Lapointe (2+0) and Bellemare (1+1) had multi-point efforts.
Other Scores
Rouyn-Noranda (5) - Rimouski (1)
Halifax (5) - Saint John (4)
Cape Breton (1) - Charlottetown (2) (OT)
Victoriaville (5) - Drummondville (6)
Val-d'Or (3) - Blainville-Boisbriand (6)
Quebec (3) - Gatineau (1)
Player of the Night
Owen Keefe (DRU) - 2 goals, 2 assists
Halifax at Saint John - 3 PM EDT
Baie-Comeau at Shawinigan - 4 PM EDT
Val-d'Or at Sherbrooke - 4 PM EDT
Rouyn-Noranda at Gatineau - 5 PM EDT
Moncton at Newfoundland - 5:30 PM EDT