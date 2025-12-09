Recap: Regiment Defeat Islanders In Shootout

Due to weather patterns on Saturday, Charlottetown's trip out to Newfoundland got delayed, moving Saturday's scheduled game to Monday. Here's what happened at the Mary Brown's Centre last night.

Zoomed In: Charlottetown (1) - Newfoundland (2) (SO)

A rare Monday night game caught the second half of a back to back between Charlottetown and Newfoundland. After the Regiment took Sunday's affair, Charlottetown was looking to grab the split to head back to P.E.I. happy.

In the end, they only managed to get one point, with Newfoundland taking the extra one in the shootout.

After a scoreless first, it was Charlottetown who opened the scoring, with Nathan Leek's 18th of the season vaulting him into a tie for fifth in the league in goals this season, and giving his team a 1-0 advantage, which they held through the second intermission.

Early in the third, Emile Perron found the equalizer just under three minutes into the period. The two teams played a pretty calm period after that, with the shots in the final frame finishing at just an 8-4 advantage towards the home side.

Overtime solved nothing, meaning a shootout was needed to separate the two sides. Louis-Francois Belanger and Justin Larose each scored their attempts for Newfoundland, while Matthew Butler and Marcus Kearsey were each stopped by Antoine Proulx, giving the Regiment the extra point.

Proulx stopped 26 of 27 shots sent his way, as well as both in the shootout to give his team the win, while Donald Hickey made 33 saves on 34 shots on the other side.

Player of the Night

Donald Hickey (CHA) - 33/34, SO loss

Next Games: Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025

