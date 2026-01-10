Recap: Regiment Fight Off Late Sea Dogs Comeback To Secure Victory

A six-game Friday slate across the QMJHL saw some close games, and some contenders pick up victories. One of those games was a tricky one for Newfoundland in Saint John.

Zoomed In: Newfoundland (5) - Saint John (4)

While the Saint John Sea Dogs sit third from the bottom of the QMJHL table, that doesn't necessarily mean they're total pushovers on every single occasion.

The Newfoundland Regiment figured that out on Friday, with the Sea Dogs pushing them to the final whistle.

The contest started off well for Newfoundland, with Louis-Francois Belanger scoring just 18 seconds in. But just a few minutes later, William Yared scored on the power play to equalize things. The teams would carry this 1-1 scoreline into the first intermission.

In the second frame, a pair of Regiment goals from Alexis Michaud and Liam Arsenault got the away side out to a 3-1 lead, before superstar rookie Alexis Joseph's 18th of the season got the Sea Dogs within one.

Blake Pilgrim-Edwards would give Newfoundland their two-goal advantage back with just 87 seconds left to go in the middle frame, and Dawson Sharkey pushed that lead to 5-2 in the third.

But, it wasn't quite game over yet. The Sea Dogs pushed, and their potent power play got two goals through Olivier Groulx to push the Regiment right to the final whistle. But in the end, Newfoundland was able to come home with the victory.

Louis-Antoine Denault picked up another win since his trade to the Regiment, stopping 29 of 33 shots.

Other Scores

Halifax (3) - Charlottetown (5)

Rimouski (4) - Quebec (3)

Baie-Comeau (1) - Chicoutimi (4)

Val-d'Or (6) - Rouyn-Noranda (5) (OT)

Drummondville (3) - Sherbrooke (4) (SO)

Player of the Night

Xavier Daigle (VDO) - 3 goals, 0 assists, OT winner

Tonight's Games

Newfoundland at Moncton - 3 PM EST

Victoriaville at Chicoutimi - 4 PM EST

Quebec at Rimouski - 4 PM EST

Shawinigan at Val-d'Or - 4 PM EST

Cape Breton at Drummondville - 4 PM EST

Gatineau at Halifax - 6 PM EST

