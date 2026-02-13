Logo
Recap: Regiment Score Big Win Over Sea Dogs cover image

Recap: Regiment Score Big Win Over Sea Dogs

Rory Arthur
1d
Another big night for Newfoundland as they look to climb the standings out east.

Thursday came and went with three goals across the QMJHL, including Newfoundland putting a beating down on Saint John for the second consecutive night.

Zoomed In: Saint John (1) - Newfoundland (5)

Saint John's Jabez Seymour and Newfoundland's Noah Laberge look into the corner to the left of Regiment goalie Louis-Antoine Denault. (Photo: Jeff Parsons)Saint John's Jabez Seymour and Newfoundland's Noah Laberge look into the corner to the left of Regiment goalie Louis-Antoine Denault. (Photo: Jeff Parsons)

The Saint John Sea Dogs had a rough trip to Newfoundland, as they lost a two game back-to-back by scores of 7-3 on Wednesday and 5-1 on Thursday.

The Regiment, meanwhile, are using these wins to try and grab a secure hold on the third seed in the East.

They likely aren't catching the top two (11 points back of second-placed Chicoutimi, and have four more games played), but finishing third would be a nice feather in the cap for the franchise's inaugural season, and would put them in a spot to be competitive come playoff time.

Thursday's game was a good showing of what the team is all about. A big first period saw goals from Benjamin Veitch, Blake Pilgrim-Edwards and leading scorer Justin Larose to take a 3-0 lead to the first intermission, and they coasted from there.

The Sea Dogs' star rookie Alexis Joseph got one back early in the second, but that would be the closest Saint John would get the rest of the way, as Maddex Marmulak restored the three goal lead late in the second on the power play, before Louis-Francois Belanger put the game away for good in the third.

The team from St. John's took down the team from St. John 5-1 in the end, as Louis-Antoine Denault continued his stellar play since a mid-season acquisition with a 27-save performance.

Other Scores

Shawinigan (1) - Halifax (2) (SO)
Gatineau (1) - Sherbrooke (2) (SO)

Player of the Night

Danai Shaiikov (GAT) - 32 saves, 33 shots against

Tonight's Games

Victoriaville at Cape Breton - 6 PM EST
Moncton at Halifax - 6 PM EST
Gatineau at Drummondville - 7 PM EST
Blainville-Boisbriand at Val-d'Or - 7 PM EST
Quebec at Rimouski - 7 PM EST
Baie-Comeau at Chicoutimi - 7 PM EST

