Recap: Remparts Put 10 Goals Past Océanic

It was a snowy Saturday in Quebec, and there were six games across the league to focus on.
While neither of Quebec or Rimouski expect to hang any banners in 2025-26, they came together for a very entertaining, high-scoring affair on Saturday.
It was the Océanic who opened the scoring through Thomas Belzil's power-play tally. Quebec rallied back with two goals of their own, through Egan Beveridge and recent signing Josh Brady's first in the QMJHL.
Then, Zack Arsenault levelled it on the power play, before Emile Duquet gave Rimouski the 3-2 lead. Nathan Quinn's 20th of the year tied it up again with just 14 seconds left in a wild first period.
In the second, Quinn doubled down, before Beveridge followed with his second of the contest. Rookie Charles Genereux made it 5-4 with his first in the league after being acquired from Chicoutimi via trade, before Maddox Dagenais gave the Remparts the two-goal lead back late in the second.
Mathys Dube made things interesting for a little bit in the third, scoring to make it 6-5. But four straight Quebec goals, Beveridge's hat trick, Cal Uens shorthanded, and Dagenais with two to complete his own hat trick really put the game to bed.
A late Lev Gaponov goal was only consolation as Quebec took a thriller 10-6.
Quinn had five (2+3) points alongside a +7 rating, while Beveridge and Dagenais each had a hat trick as well as an assist for four points. Uens had three assists to go alongside his goal, and finished with a +5 rating.
Other Scores
Newfoundland (2) - Moncton (9)
Victoriaville (1) - Chicoutimi (4)
Shawinigan (1) - Val-d'Or (6)
Cape Breton (3) - Drummondville (6)
Gatineau (3) - Halifax (4) (OT)
Player of the Night
Nathan Quinn (QUE) - 2 goals, 3 assists
Gatineau at Charlottetown - 1 PM EST
Newfoundland at Saint John - 2 PM EST
Cape Breton at Blainville-Boisbriand - 3 PM EST
Victoriaville at Baie-Comeau - 3 PM EST
Shawinigan at Rouyn-Noranda - 4 PM EST
Sherbrooke at Drummondville - 4 PM EST