Recap: Saguenéens Home Win Means Drakkar Remain Winless On The Road

The eighth weekend of 2025-26 QMJHL action wrapped up with a five-game Sunday slate which saw a pair of shutouts, as well as a battle of two Eastern conference teams heading in opposite directions.

Zoomed In: Baie-Comeau (2) - Chicoutimi (4)

The Baie-Comeau Drakkar headed into Chicoutimi still looking for their first road victory of the season on their 10th attempt.

Despite a solid fight, they once again came up empty-handed, giving the hosts a 4-2 win.

Washington Capitals draft pick and import forward Maxim Schafer started off the scoring for the Saguenéens, with his sixth of the season standing as the only goal in the first period.

Recently signed Kieran Litterick equalized for Baie-Comeau in the second period, knotting the teams at one apiece despite the Sags holding a 30-13 advantage in shots heading into the second intermission.

Import forward Filip Vlk scored early in the third to give the Drakkar a 2-1 advantage, needing to hold on for 15 minutes to secure that elusive road victory.

But, Chicoutimi stormed back, and goals through Alexandre Desmarais and overager Emmanuel Vermette gave them a 3-2 advantage, and Maxim Masse's empty netter secured the victory for the home side.

Despite the loss, Ottawa Senators prospect Lucas Beckman kept his team in it between the pipes, stopping 38 of 41 shots he faced.

Masse added an assist alongside his insurance tally, and Schafer also had two (1+1) points in the game. Thomas Desruisseaux put up a pair of assists, while Mathias Hernandez put aside 23 of 25 shots sent his way.

Other Scores

Charlottetown (2) - Halifax (1)

Moncton (6) - Rimouski (0)

Blainville-Boisbriand (2) - Drummondville (3) (OT)

Saint John (6) - Victoriaville (0)

Player of the night:

Simon Binkley (MON) - 1 goal, 2 assists

Next Games: Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025

Related

Last recap | Power rankings

Never want to miss out on any QMJHL news? Make sure to book mark THN's QMJHL site.

Also follow @jakewtitus and @roryyarthur on X/Twitter for more updates.

Read more

Drakkar Acquire Overage Forward Cavallin From Foreurs

Five-Season Vet, Sea Dogs Overager Left QMJHL

Islanders Forward Leek Commits To Ferris State

QMJHL Signings Update November 1st, 2025

Nathan Lecompte Returns To Chicoutimi After All

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.