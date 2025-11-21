Recap: Saguenéens Put 12 Goals Past Drakkar In Rout

Thursday's QMJHL action saw everything from a shutout to a 12-goal beatdown across three games.

Zoomed In: Chicoutimi (12) - Baie-Comeau (1)

When the top-ranked team in the league travels to face the last-placed team, the expectation is on the team in first to come in and dominate.

Well, the Chicoutimi Saguenéens entered the Centre Henry-Léonard on Thursday and did more than just dominated. They downright humiliated the Drakkar from start to finish.

The scoring started just 89 seconds into the contest, when Sags leading scorer Nathan Lecompte found the back of the net, the first of his hat-trick, four point night.

The rout began after that, with five Chicoutimi goals coming fast and furious in a stretch just under six minutes in the middle of the first, from Lecompte's 2-0 tally at the 7:34 mark to Thomas Desruisseaux's 6-0 goal at the 13:31 mark. Adam Cavallin scored shorthanded in the final minute of the first, but the damage had already been done.

In the second, Lecompte completed his hat trick before Alexandre Desmarais made it 8-1, a score which held into the second intermission.

The goals didn't stop in the third period, with four more Chicoutimi tallies running up the score until the final buzzer went at 12-1 for the visitors.

Lecompte (3+1) and Desruisseaux's (2+2) four point nights led the way, while Maxim Masse (1+2) had a three point evening. Nine other Saguenéens players recorded two points, and another four picked up a single point. Just two players on Chicoutimi didn't find their name on the scoresheet in a true top to bottom domination.

Other Scores

Charlottetown (3) - Saint John (6)

Rimouski (1) - Drummondville (0)

Player of the night:

William Lacelle (RIM) - 39/39, shutout

Tonight's Games

Moncton at Saint John - 6 PM EST

Sherbrooke at Cape Breton - 6 PM EST

Newfoundland at Quebec - 7 PM EST

Val-d'Or at Gatineau - 7 PM EST

Halifax at Baie-Comeau - 7 PM EST

Rouyn-Noranda at Drummondville - 7 PM EST

Shawinigan at Blainville-Boisbriand - 7 PM EST

Rimouski at Victoriaville - 7 PM EST

