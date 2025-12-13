Recap: Voltigeurs Extend Winning Streak to 4 Games

Just two games took place on a light Friday of QMJHL action, including the top two teams in the Western conference each picking up wins.

Zoomed In: Drummondville (4) - Rimouski (1)

The Drummondville Voltigeurs are one of the hottest teams in the QMJHL right now, and rode into tonight's affair in Rimouski on a three-game winning streak.

The Volts momentum kept on going with a fast start to this game, with Hugo Dufour starting the scoring just 2:39 into the first. Thomas Belzil equalized for the hosts with just over two minutes to play in the period, before rookie Dylan Dumont's power-play marker gave Drummondville the lead right back just over a minute later.

The second period was all Voltigeurs, as Dufour found his second of the night to make it 3-1, before Louis-Felix Bourque added to the advantage later in the period. The shots were 34-13 in favour of the visitors after two periods.

The third period didn't see any scoring, as Drummondville shut it down and cruised to a fourth successive victory.

Dayton Kitchener didn't have too much to do in the win, but he did his job, turning aside 17 of 18 Océanic shots. William Lacelle was much busier, and despite the loss he still made 40 stops en route to another impressive performance.

Other Scores

Blainville-Boisbriand (4) - Baie-Comeau (3)

Player of the Night

Matt Gosselin (BLB) - 1 goal, 2 assists

Tonight's Games

Victoriaville at Rouyn-Noranda - 4 PM EST

Chicoutimi at Shawinigan - 4 PM EST

Sherbrooke at Val-d'Or - 4 PM EST

Saint John at Quebec - 4 PM EST

Gatineau at Rimouski - 4 PM EST

Blainville-Boisbriand at Baie-Comeau - 4 PM EST

Halifax at Moncton - 6 PM EST

Newfoundland at Cape Breton - 6 PM EST

