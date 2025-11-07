Recap: Wildcats' Big Guns Show Up In Statement Win Over Armada

Three games took place on this Thursday night of QMJHL action, highlighted by a high-powered clash between the reigning champion Wildcats and top-ranked Armada.

Zoomed In: Moncton (6) - Blainville-Boisbriand (1)

The Moncton Wildcats were looking for their first true statement victory following the return of reigning QMJHL playoff MVP Caleb Desnoyers.

They found that on Thursday, heading into top-ranked Blainville-Boisbriand and dominating from start to finish, coming out with a 6-1 victory.

The party started early, with Matthew Virgilio opening the scoring just under four minutes into the opening frame. Goals from San Jose Sharks prospect Teddy Mutryn and Simon Binkley gave the visitors a 3-0 lead heading into the break.

Despite the Armada pulling one back through 2026 NHL draft eligible import Torkel Jennersjo, two more Wildcats goals gave them a 5-1 lead heading into the third. Utah Mammoth prospect Gabe Smith potted one more on the power play in the third, leaving the final score a commanding 6-1 victory for Moncton.

Detroit Red Wings draft pick Rudy Guimond stopped 28 of 29 shots he faced in the victory, while Alex Mercier and Mutryn each posted matching three (1+2) point nights. Desnoyers also added a pair of assists in the contest.

Other Scores

Drummondville (5) - Victoriaville (1)

Saint John (0) - Rimouski (3)

Player of the night:

Teddy Mutryn (MON) - 1 goal, 2 assists

Tonight's Games

Cape Breton at Newfoundland - 5:30 PM EST



Saint John at Drummondville - 7 PM EST



Moncton at Sherbrooke - 7 PM EST

Val-d'Or at Quebec - 7 PM EST

Gatineau at Chicoutimi - 7 PM EST

Blainville-Boisbriand at Shawinigan - 7 PM EST

Rouyn-Noranda at Victoriaville - 7 PM EST

