Recap: Top 2027 NHL Draft Prospect Joseph Spearheads Sea Dogs Comeback

A battle of the bottom of the Eastern conference was the sole QMJHL game on Wednesday night, the start of the 2025-26 season's 13th weekend of action.

Zoomed In: Saint John (4) - Baie-Comeau (3)

While it's entirely possible both teams involved in this matchup won't make the playoffs, Wednesday gave us an entertaining affair between the bottom two teams in the Eastern conference.

The first of three home games this weekend for Baie-Comeau at the Centre sportif Alcoa started off great for the hosts, with Alexis Michaud and Mattias Gilbert giving the Drakkar a 2-0 lead after the first.

Then, 2:19 into the second period, Joseph Cadorin put Baie-Comeau up 3-0, and in position to try and put together just their second winning streak of the year.

The Sea Dogs had other plans. 2026 NHL draft eligible Dylan Rozzi scored after the halfway mark to start the scoring for his team, before top 2027 draft eligible Alexis Joseph's 10th of the year brought Saint John within one.

Early in the third, overager Angelo Fullerton found the equalizer, and the game would need overtime to find a winner.

In the extra frame, it was who else but Joseph again, winning the game for his team and moving him up to a point-per-game player in his rookie year.

Justin Robinson picked up the victory in goal, stopping 25 of 28 Drakkar shots. On the other side, recently signed Sam Caulfield made 37 saves, but couldn't pick up his first QMJHL win in his debut.

Player of the Night

Alexis Joseph (SNB) - 2 goals

Tonight's Games

Moncton at Cape Breton - 6 PM EST

Charlottetown at Halifax - 6 PM EST



Shawinigan at Drummondville - 7 PM EST

Sherbrooke at Gatineau - 7 PM EST

Saint John at Chicoutimi - 7 PM EST

