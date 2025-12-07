Recap: Huskies Take Down Mooseheads

A light Saturday across the QMJHL saw just three games take place, including the 55 Cup consolation game, and a big win for the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies.

Zoomed In: Rouyn-Nornada (4) - Halifax (2)

The Rouyn-Noranda Huskies are in the midst of a strong season, currently ranked fourth in the QMJHL in points. To keep up with the top teams, it's important to take your points against the teams in the middle of the pack, which is just what they did on Saturday in Halifax.

The game started off in the Huskies' favour, with an early goal from William Vezina opening the scoring, before Charlie Benigno doubled the lead late in the frame. The shots were 16-8 Huskies after the first, a trend which continued the rest of the game.

Though Rouyn-Noranda put up 19 second period shots, Mooseheads goalie Owen Bresson stopped all of them, and Shawn Carrier's 15th of the year halfway through the period halved the deficit, and gave the Mooseheads a fighting chance into the third period of a game they'd been outplayed heavily in.

It was the Huskies who scored the next goal, however, as Benjamin Brunelle scored at the 7:31 mark of the final frame. But, just 17 seconds later, Patrick McNab scored his second of the year to once again bring the score within a goal.

That was until Swiss import Lars Steiner reclaimed the Huskies' two-goal lead just 28 seconds after McNab's marker, finishing a crazy span of three goals in 45 seconds. That proved to be the only scoring action of the third period, as Rouyn-Noranda closed out a 4-2 victory in Halifax.

Samuel Meloche stopped 32 of 34 Mooseheads shots, while Bresson's 42-save effort was all for nothing in the loss.

Other Scores

Sherbrooke (1) - Shawinigan (5)

Val-d'Or (0) - Cape Breton (3)

Player of the Night

Cole Chandler (SHA) - 1 goal, 2 assists

Tonight's Games

Moncton at Saint John - 2 PM EST



Val-d'Or at Halifax - 2 PM EST

Charlottetown at Newfoundland - 2:30 PM EST

Drummondville at Victoriaville - 3 PM EST (55 Cup Final)



Baie-Comeau at Chicoutimi - 4 PM EST

