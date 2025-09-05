Recent Sea Dogs Cut Daviault Signs With University Of Ottawa

After recently being signed and then released by the Saint John Sea Dogs, defenseman Alexis Daviault has found a new home, signing with the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees.

Daviault, 20, signed for the Sea Dogs as an overager on Aug. 22, but was cut on Sept. 2. Now, he'll take his talents to the USports scene.

The Gatineau native played his last four seasons in the OHL with the Sarnia Sting and Erie Otters before signing in Saint John ahead of the 2025-26 season. He recorded 116 points in 259 games across his full OHL career.

Meanwhile, the Sea Dogs are yet to fill the vacant overager spot Daviault's departure created. The team has had a busy pre-season thus far, making multiple trades and shifting players in and out of overage spots.

