What 2025-26 Meant For The Charlottetown Islanders

An exciting offensive team that couldn't get it done consistently.
It's hard to get a full grasp on what Charlottetown's season was.
Looking at this team on paper, it's a veteran group with a lot of talent, one that was boosted when Ivan Ryabkin came to town in January.
But, they could never build any momentum as a team to truly push into the top group, and ended up falling to the Quebec Remparts in seven games in the first round of the playoffs.
Can you really classify this season as a success or failure? Surely, it can't be a success.
As a veteran team that was aspiring for a legitimate playoff run, they pretty clearly came short on those goals.
But, they had a good season, and it's not like losing to that Remparts team is a total disaster.
Looking at this roster, it's fair to expect a lot of turnover for next year. Ryabkin is surely not returning, Leek will age out, and more of the rest of the core of this team is 19 years old.
It's possible some of their guys will be back as overagers, which would create a strong OA core, but past that it's probably going to be a step back in terms of quality on the roster.
It will be up to younger players such as Jude Herron, Antoine Provencher and Nolan Duskocy to step up in the shoes of those leaving, while Donald Hickey should be back in goal for his 19-year-old season.
But to conclude, it was a bit of an underwhelming season in Charlottetown. A team that maybe never truly had championship expectations, but would've wanted to go on a playoff run never quite materialized on that, and they'll be looking at a retool into the future.