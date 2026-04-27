What 2025-26 Meant To The Val-d'Or Foreurs

A first-round upset led the team to a second-round loss to powerhouse Moncton.
The Val-d'Or Foreurs in 2025-26 were a team that could score, but otherwise had troubles really separating themselves from the pack.
That was until the post-season, where a strong performance against Drummondville gave them a round one upset, and a trip to the final eight. They couldn't keep it close enough against Moncton, but it was a positive ending to a rather vanilla season.
They aren't the youngest or oldest team in the league, but will be losing some of their top talent, while hoping some depth will step up in the coming years.
This team was offensively led by Philippe Veilleux, who put up another marvellous season on the scoresheet. He upped his 2024-25 numbers and put up a whopping 43 goals and 53 assists this year, and followed that up with nine points in nine playoff games.
Behind him were guys like Maxime Coursol, Nathan Brisson, Benjamin Cossette Ayotte and Alix Durocher, but it's no secret this team's offence was primarily generated by their top line, led by the engine of the top scorer.
The depth stepped up in the playoffs, which helped them past the Volts, as did the good play of Emile Beaunoyer in goal.
They should be returning a fair number of their core players next year, which could include guys like Veilleux, Beaunoyer, Cosette Ayotte and potentially even Durocher and captain Brisson if they choose to return for their overage years.
Past that, younger players such as Josh Demers and Benjamin Olivier should be able to step up into bigger roles, and there will be more youngsters down the lineup looking to grow.
There might not be a path towards the top of the league next season that doesn't revolve around the top line going nuclear again, the defence improving and Beaunoyer taking a big step, but they should be at least a comfortable mid-table team assuming most of their returners come back.
And overall, winning a playoff round was a good starting point this year. Val-d'Or will look to get back to that in 2026-27.